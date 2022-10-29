University Centre Bishop Burton (UCBB) equine graduate Olivia Hammond has been selected as a finalist in the Equine Thesis of the Year awards – a category that was developed by BETA in the late 1990s as a means of recognizing the achievements of equestrian undergraduates.

Universities and Colleges across the UK offering equine related degree level programmes are invited to submit one entry and Olivia’s thesis entitled, ‘The effect of the German string training aid on equine stride length, tracking distance and head and neck position’, was selected by the expert team within the UCBB Equine faculty to represent University Centre.

Ms Hammond, from Cheshire, who recently graduated in BSc Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation was shocked but excited when Higher Education Academic Lead for Equine Rebecca Brassington suggested her thesis be submitted on behalf of the University Centre.

Olivia Hammond training horses as part of research for her thesis, ‘The effect of the German string training aid on equine stride length, tracking distance and head and neck position’, which has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) Equine Thesis of the Year award.

Her thesis concentrates on a subject she is passionate about and is an area that has very little existing academic research. Having always loved riding and competing and now working as a riding teacher and coach, Ms Hammond has always utilised training aids but hadn’t appreciated that many are available on the market without the application of research into their impact and effectiveness.

She found that actually, many were advocating benefits that were contradictory to the outcomes of research in existence.

As a result of this academic project, combined with her passion to improving wider awareness and understanding within this field, she is currently in the process of developing her own brand and range of training aids, based on her research and expertise.

She said: “It was such an honour for my work to be considered for this award and to have been selected as a finalist is fantastic.

Olivia Hammond and her horse. Olivia has been has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA) Equine Thesis of the Year award.

"During the bio-mechanics elements of my degree programme I realised that there was insufficient understanding and knowledge regarding training aids and how they influence a horse’s core activity and any positives attached to this impact. I wanted to address this knowledge gap with my thesis to develop insight that is applicable to the entire equine industry.”

Rebecca Brassington is the the academic lead for Equine and said Ms Hammond’s work could prove to be the foundations of a successful career within the equine industry.

She said: “When considering a student for this prestigious award Olivia immediately sprang to mind – not only for the excellent standard of her work but also her passion and commitment to her vocation. Her research has provided her with the foundations of what I believe will be a hugely successful career within the equine industry. Olivia’s work will benefit the sector as a whole and I can’t wait to see the fruits of her endeavors in the development of training aids for other riders.”

Ms Hammond’s thesis and document of work will be judged alongside submissions from Harper Adams University, Hartpury University and the University of Limerick.

Rebecca Brassington, Higher Education Academic Lead Equine at Bishop Burton College/University Centre

Each finalist will present their work to a judging panel made up of Liz Benwell, editor of leading trade title Equestrian Trade News; highly experienced vet, author and veterinarian columnist for Horse & Hound, Karen Coumbe; equine nutritionist and BETA Feed Committee member Katie Williams and Dr Georgina Crossman owner of GK Crossman Consultancy.

While the work is being considered by the judges, all finalists will take the opportunity to respond to questions from the audience. The judges will then return to announce the winner of the award.

The final is tomorrow with the programme starting at 2pm. It is open to both the public, trade and members of the academic community.

The Equine Thesis of the Year competition, developed by Graham Suggett and Pat Harris in the late 1990s, ran until 2012. It was hosted and administered by the Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) as a means of recognising the good work done by equestrian undergraduates and BETA relaunched the competition in 2016 after a three-year break.