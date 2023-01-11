A multi-million pound call for housing and Net Zero projects in York and North Yorkshire that have been valued at more than £19m has been launched.

Expressions of interest are now being invited for two funds by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, based in Northallerton.

The £12.7m York and North Yorkshire Brownfield Housing Fund aims to support the building of up to 1,000 homes and the York and North Yorkshire Net Zero Fund offers £7m of funding to develop and deliver a pipeline of net zero projects in the region.

Funding is open to both private and public sector organisations.

The York and North Yorkshire Brownfield Housing Fund aims to unlock housing development on brownfield land, with building starting on site no later than March 2025.

Priority will be given to schemes that help deliver affordable, accessible and low carbon housing, creating sustainable and high-quality places.

Meanwhile, the York and North Yorkshire Net Zero Fund will invest £1m to support the development of new net zero projects from “idea to investor ready”.

An additional £6m capital will enable the delivery of net zero projects that otherwise would not happen.

Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council.

Projects will support the implementation of York and North Yorkshire’s Routemap to Carbon Negative, York’s Climate Change Strategy and the forthcoming North Yorkshire Council Climate Change Strategy.

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said: "The need to tackle climate change along with the construction of more affordable housing are two of the most pressing issues which we face in North Yorkshire.

“The opportunities presented through the millions of pounds available in these two funds will be vital in helping us address these challenges.

“With the launch of the new North Yorkshire Council on April 1, we are committed to ensuring more affordable homes are built for communities across the county with new planning policies set to be adopted to help us achieve that.

“The need to address the threat of climate change is also at the centre of the new council’s policy-making. We will be embarking on a public consultation to help shape a new strategy to achieve our goals for net zero carbon emissions, and ultimately to become the first carbon negative region in the country.

“I would urge anyone who qualifies for the funding to consider applying to help us address these hugely important issues that will benefit both residents and businesses alike across North Yorkshire.”

The funding forms part of the York and North Yorkshire devolution deal and is subject to the deal securing necessary approvals. If devolution is agreed, the funds will be administered by a new Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA).

The decision to open a call whilst approvals for the devolution deal remain outstanding was made by the Joint Committee for devolution, which includes leaders from City of York and North Yorkshire County Council.

This will ensure that projects receiving investment will have full approval and are ready to deliver from December 2023.

Prior to any MCA forming, the investment process will be administered by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (Y&NY LEP).

Leader of City of York Council, Coun Keith Aspden, added: “ Although the devolution consultation process is continuing with the final proposals to be considered by councillors, it’s important that we make progress on bigger programmes.

"This includes the housing and net zero projects where we have successfully secured the offer of significant funding. Both can help our city and the region build more quality housing, take another step towards the goal of becoming carbon negative, and also accelerate action as part of our Climate Change Strategy.

"I would encourage private and public sector partners to submit their ideas to be a part of York and North Yorkshire’s ambitious future plans.”

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest in Monday February 6. Approval for funding applications could take place from July and August this year with delivery expected to commence in December.