To coincide with the COP15 summit on biodiversity, 47 organisations have signed a letter to the Prime Minister, calling on the government to accept amendments in the Levelling Up Bill for greater nature protection in National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in England.

It comes as new figures show that some areas of National Parks in England are in a worse state for nature than the national average. National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty cover 25 per cent of England and over half of the country’s most important nature sites.

Amendments have been tabled to the Levelling Up & Regeneration Bill by Gary Streeter MP which would deliver key recommendations from the Glover Review of Protected Landscapes in England.

This would allow National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty to do more for nature and climate, helping the government reach their commitments on net zero, to halt and reverse the decline in the abundance of species and to protect 30 per cent of our land and sea by 2030.

A hiker makes his way towards Pen-Y-Ghent along the bridleway above Horton in Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

But the organisations say that the government has failed to back up their words with action. Despite the legislative amendments being proposed by the Government earlier in the year, and the Glover Review being well over-due for implementation, there are still little signs that the latest Ministers will take the opportunity and adopt the amendments to the Levelling Up Bill.

Therefore 47 environmental and recreation organisations, led by Campaign for National Parks and Wildlife and Countryside Link, and including the RSPB and Wildlife Trust, sent a letter to the Prime Minister, calling on him to take a step forward for nature at home while the UK makes the case for an ambitious global approach at COP15.

Other signatories to the letter include Greenpeace, RSPB, YHA, the Woodland Trust, the National Trust, Cycling UK, Muslim Hikers and Mosaic Outdoors.

Yorkshire organisations putting their name to the letter are Friends of The Dales, Friends of the Peak District, North York Moors Association and Peak District Mosaic.

Dr Rose O’Neill, Chief Executive, Campaign for National Parks, said: “National Parks are the lungs of this country, an important home for wildlife and an inspirational place for us all to enjoy.

"But the fact that the majority of nature sites are failing shows that they need a step change in powers and resources to drive nature recovery. If the Government is serious about nature, now is the time to act on its own proposals set out earlier this year.”

