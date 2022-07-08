Three owlets can be seen in the video flapping their wings as they practice to fly and happily hop along the bales.

Owl-lover and farmer Angela Brown has documented the journey of the owlets after five were born on Belgrave Farm in North Cave a few months ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angela and her husband, Dick, first installed CCTV a couple of years ago after two barn owls frequented the farm and made the barn their home.

Angela and Dick Brown got the owlets tagged

Those same owls are thought to be the parents of the owlets who remain close together even while attempting their first flights.

Angela said: “They are a joy to watch. How they behave with each other. It shows how affectionate they are to each other.”

Angela, who keeps a daily eye on all of the owls via CCTV, said: “Our parliament of owls are doing a better job than another parliament.

“Three of them are spending more time out of the box practising flying and playing in the straw bales.

Eager-eyed wildlife lovers had previously spotted two barn owls hunting for prey and uploaded photos to facebook

“The other two smaller ones seem to be growing in the box and still receiving food from the adults.”

Eager-eyed wildlife lovers had previously spotted two barn owls hunting for prey and uploaded photos to the North Cave Wetlands Reserve’s facebook group.

But the reason why the owls had been so “busy,” was later revealed by farmer Angela who now posts regular updates in the group of the owls’ journey.

“They are being kept very busy hunting over North Cave Wetlands and returning regularly throughout the night to feed. It's like Deliveroo and Just Eat delivering in 15 min intervals,” added Angela.