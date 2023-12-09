Some 300 members of Yorkshire’s farming community enjoyed an evening of celebration at the first ever Harvest Dinner Dance held by the Future Farmers of Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

A glittering occasion, it brought together farming families and all those who work in agriculture and its allied industries at the Pavilions of Harrogate on the Great Yorkshire Showground and raised £7,000 to be shared between two charities.

After having enjoyed a welcome glass of fizz, guests tucked into a three-course meal served by Kings Catering, featuring quality locally sourced British ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charity auction and raffle followed, which was directed by auctioneers Will Amos and James Kilner from York Auction Centre in aid of two charities close to the organisers’ hearts, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).

Some 300 members of Yorkshire’s farming community enjoyed an evening of celebration at the first ever Harvest Dinner Dance held by the Future Farmers of Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

The evening ended with dancing late into the night.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a lifeline emergency service for the rural community due to the often-remote nature of farm work, while RABI provides invaluable professional support to the farming community across England and Wales.

More than 20 members of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire network have received Mental Health training delivered by RABI over the last 12 months.

Nick Grayson, South Yorkshire tenant farmer and Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire said: “It’s been a truly special night in great company, just the sort of fun evening I think we all craved at the end of a frustrating harvest and drilling season.

Future Farmers of Yorkshire Management Board members (L-R) Duncan Winspear, Joe Weston, Emma Throup, Nick Grayson, Davina Fillingham, Blair Wallace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to say thank you on behalf of the Future Farmers Management Board to everyone who made the evening such a wonderful occasion: our guests, sponsors, supporters, and hosts.

"A big thank you must go too to all the local businesses who so kindly donated lots and prizes to the auction and raffle, and for the amazing generosity shown on the night to raise a brilliant total in support of two incredibly important charities.”

Future Farmers of Yorkshire was started back in 2010 and is now a thriving network supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which brings together like-minded farmers, vets and industry supporters to further their personal and professional development.

The network is run by a voluntary management board of its members for the benefit of farmers and industry professionals across the county and beyond and has more than a thousand members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allister Nixon, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society added: “Our first Harvest Dinner Dance in partnership with Future Farmers of Yorkshire has been a tremendous success and hopefully a welcome tonic for everyone who attended.