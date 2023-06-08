All Sections
Controversial application for biofertiliser storage lagoon in Yorkshire village granted

Planning permission for a large biofertiliser lagoon to service a farm in a Yorkshire village has been granted despite high levels of public opposition.
By Shannon Mower
Published 8th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

Owners of Red House Farm in High Melton, South Yorkshire, now have permission to build a biofertiliser storage lagoon which is 6000 cubic metres in size. It will be used to spread a fertiliser known as biodigestate across the farm, without the need for deliveries of the substance. The application received 128 objections from residents of High Melton, mostly due to the odour produced by the fertiliser.

During the planning meeting, Chairman of High Melton Parish Council, Councillor Martin Pick said: “The smell created is unacceptable, with over 160 people already having submitted written complaints to environmental health. The odour is chemical rather than agricultural in nature. It is dreadful and reduces our amenity, it invades our homes and makes outdoor space unusable.”

While several complaints were received regarding the odour, the council’s environment officers deemed the substance not to be noxious.

    Red House Farm in High MeltonRed House Farm in High Melton
    Red House Farm in High Melton

    The application was first brought to the council in April, however was put on hold to gain clarification on the farm owners’ planning history and the need for a lagoon of such size.

    Several councillors expressed concerns over the size of the lagoon, with questions raised over whether the fertiliser would be spread across sites other the farm.

    The farm’s owners have an extensive planning history, with an enquiry launched in 2021 after they erected an original smaller silo without permission. Permission was however later granted.

    The application was granted with five councillors voting in favour.

