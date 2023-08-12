The weather over the next few weeks will be “absolutely crucial” for this year’s harvest, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has warned.

Deputy president Tom Bradshaw has said the “atrocious” harvest weather could spoil barley and wheat crops this summer.

The NFU representative said farmers are already facing a marginal year and could have to pay extra to dry out crops and reduce their prices if crops are of worse quality.

Mr Bradshaw said he was unable to use the combine harvester at his own farm for nearly a week because of the wet weather.

A combine harvester gathers in a crop of corn as farmers continue to dodge rain showers over the summer period. Picture date: Monday August 7, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

He said: “We had 44 millimetres of rain on Saturday and we had 21 on Friday. So, over the course of 36 hours we had about 65mm of rain when we were supposed to be harvesting the crop. It really is pretty testing.

“You have got a machine that’s worth over £200,000, which is only used for five weeks a year and it’s sat there for six days not being used. It is really, really frustrating.”

Mr Bradshaw predicted it is “going to be a really challenging year financially for farming” and the bad weather could add to the huge number of challenges facing the industry.

He added: “When farmers were buying fertiliser last year, it was double the price that it had been the previous year.

“We’ve grown the crops using very expensive inputs and the market had already drifted a long way from where it had been a year ago.”

Mr Bradshaw added that if the quality of barley is not high enough it is sold to feed animals and farmers have to sell it at a substantial discount.

The NFU deputy president explained cutting crops around the start of August is historically early, but because of the hot, dry weather in June crops were ready two weeks ago and very little of it has been harvested so far because of the “rubbish weather”.

He said: “It is still very early days at the moment and the weather over the next two or three weeks will be absolutely crucial.

“We’re taking all the risk in growing these crops and there’ll be many that are questioning whether they can continue funding the crop for next year.”

July this year was the sixth wettest since weather records began back in 1884, yet June was the hottest so some crops died off early.

One farmer said that the longer crops stayed in the ground the quality they should be for food production will decrease and they may have to be sold off at a cheaper rate for livestock feed instead.

He estimated that grains need to be harvested at about a 14 per cent moisture level and up to an 18 per cent moisture level if a farmer pays for drying.

However, the estimated moisture level last week was around the 30 per cent mark.

The situation is saveable, he added, should there be better weather over the next couple of weeks.

"We’re not in dire straits yet. As long as we get some dry weather within the next two weeks we’ll be able to crack on and get something in the shed before it completely ruins.”