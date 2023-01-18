NFU Mutual is urging farmers to fortify their farmyards to stop thieves from draining their diesel tanks and disrupting food production.

Diesel thefts reported to the UK’s leading rural insurer more than doubled in 2022 as the price of diesel rocketed, with latest NFU Mutual claims figures showing the cost of diesel theft rose to a record £886,197 during the year.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite and diesel prices remain close to record levels, the insurer is concerned that diesel raids could continue to increase in coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

September was the costliest month last year, with claims amounting to £229,537 compared to £36,237 in 2021.

Most Popular

NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist Hannah Binns says: “With diesel costing around £1.75 at the pumps, farmers’ fuel tanks are now like liquid gold to thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers need fuel to keep the nation fed, so these thefts are a major concern for agriculture at a time when fast-rising input costs are adding further pressures on rural businesses.

“As well as the loss of vital fuel, thieves often damage tanks leaving fuel running into the ground where it can cause horrendous pollution as well as an increased fire risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad