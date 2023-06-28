Donkey undergoes life-saving surgery in Yorkshire to fit him with pacemaker

The five-hour operation to implant the pacemaker into Prince Buttons was performed at Rainbow Equine Hospital in Malton, and he’s believed to be one of just a handful of donkeys in the world to have undergone the procedure.

His worried owner Denise Hart, from East Yorkshire, contacted the hospital’s veterinary team when she noticed the five-year-old miniature donkey was having episodes where he would stagger and then collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After carrying out tests vet Gemma Tyner diagnosed a potentially fatal heart condition called bradycardia, which is a very slow and irregular heartbeat.

Most Popular

Gemma uses an ultrasound machine to check the pacemaker has been fitted correctly

Gemma said Buttons’ heart would block – not function normally – repeatedly for up to 24 seconds at a time.

She said: “Buttons’ condition was very serious and that is a very long time to go without a normal heartbeat. Unfortunately, it’s not something that can be managed with medication and, euthanasia had to be considered.

“However, I was able to tell his owner the good news that there was an option to save his life, which was fitting a pacemaker.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With this procedure being extremely rare in the equine world, Gemma worked with Celia Marr, a specialist in internal medicine at Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons in Newmarket, and small animal surgeons Dr Chris Linney and Dr Julie Kavanagh from Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.