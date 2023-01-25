Dream opportunity to live and work in one of the most sought after villages on Yorkshire Coast

A rare opportunity has arisen to live and work in one of the most sought after coastal villages in North Yorkshire.

With demand for Sandsend so high, sellers can court half a million pounds for an apartment and property rarely comes to the open market.

However, the chocolate box shop that is Sandsend Village Stores in the heart of the historic village, is looking for a new tenant following the retirement of the current tenant.

The shop dates back to the 20th century and is owned by The Mulgrave Estate.

Sandsend Stores sits next to the beach and the sea and the tenancy has become available.

Alex Miller who has spent nine years at the helm of Sandsend Stores said running the shop “had been her life".

“This is the most wonderful opportunity for someone to take over such a well-loved business. It has been a privilege to manage the Stores and I am very proud of what I have achieved here.

“In particular, I have championed local produce, including honey, gin and specialised locally sourced food, together with a popular deli. I have created a lovely café space in front of the shop, where customers can relax, eat and drink and enjoy the most magnificent views of the North Sea. It’s been my life for the past nine years, but now it’s time for me to take things a little easier.

“I can’t think of a better situation for a village shop, just a stone’s throw from one of the most attractive beaches in Yorkshire. Whoever takes over from me will have the most fabulous environment in which to work and I’m sure they will thrive here.”

Sandsend Stores.

The village of Sandsend, a couple of miles north of Whitby, sits right next to the beach with countryside behind it and the dramatic cliffs of Kettleness high above sea level.

They were the backdrop of the alum and jet mining industry and

farms and hamlets are scattered across the cliff tops and countryside which falls under the North York Moors National Park.

Sandsend was also was the birthplace of George Pyman in May 1822. After taking the place in the family fishing coble of his uncle John, who had died, when he was just 10 years old, George became a British shipping magnate.

He was a captain by the time he was 21 and later formed his own company, George Pyman and Co.

At one point he was the largest steamship owner on the north-east coast, and was appointed Vice-Consul for Belgium.

Pyman remained local though and died at Raithwaite in November 1900.

Sandsend is also a hugely popular tourist location in both summer and winter and The Mulgrave Estate says it has plans to extend the offering it has in Sandsend and its neighbouring village of Lythe.

Robert Childerhouse, estates director at The Mulgrave Estate, said: “The Mulgrave Estate has exciting plans to enhance the village and its immediate surroundings with more retail opportunities, increased car parking facilities – opening this year - and eateries in the next few years. Sandsend Stories will be a crucial part of these plans.

"This is a rare and exciting opportunity to run your own shop in one of the best-loved villages in the whole of Yorkshire – and there are other possible uses for the premises, too. We would be absolutely delighted if the new tenant continued to run Sandsend Stores as the quintessential village shop, but we are aware that other retail and tourism uses might be proposed.

“Every inquiry will be treated on its merits, subject to planning constraints, with the interests of the village of Sandsend uppermost in our thoughts. We are already receiving strong expressions of interest – and we will keep everyone informed about what is happening and when.”

The most famous couple to run Sandsend stores were Dougie and Irene Raine, who started working there in 1965, before acquiring the business nine years later. They stayed there for 34 years, retiring in 2010. They were succeeded by Frazer Camfield, who then passed the Stores on to Alex Miller.

When Dougie Raine retired, he said: “We are sad to be leaving. We have been so lucky we have met so many lovely people. We have devoted our lives to the village and we have loved every minute”.

