Driffield Show 2023: All the best photos of England's largest one-day show as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh pays a visit
Driffield Show returned to its traditional one-day format this year with a visit from royalty.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is a patron of the Yorkshire agricultural show and enjoyed helping to judge the pig classes and inspecting the produce entries.
The wife of Prince Edward was joined by thousands of other visitors for England’s largest one-day country show, which trialled a two-day event in the aftermath of Covid.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along to the Showground.
