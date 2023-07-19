All Sections
Driffield Show 2023: All the best photos of England's largest one-day show as Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh pays a visit

Driffield Show returned to its traditional one-day format this year with a visit from royalty.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is a patron of the Yorkshire agricultural show and enjoyed helping to judge the pig classes and inspecting the produce entries.

The wife of Prince Edward was joined by thousands of other visitors for England’s largest one-day country show, which trialled a two-day event in the aftermath of Covid.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along to the Showground.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, president of Driffield Agricultural Society, watching one of the pig classes

1. Pig class

The Duchess of Edinburgh, president of Driffield Agricultural Society, watching one of the pig classes Photo: James Hardisty

The Duchess of Edinbugh admires a floral arrangement as a tribute to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla by Driffield Flower Club.

2. Flower tent

The Duchess of Edinbugh admires a floral arrangement as a tribute to the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla by Driffield Flower Club. Photo: James Hardisty

The pig classes

3. Pigs

The pig classes Photo: James Hardisty

Sisters Bethany, 7 Emily Wood, aged 11, of Cowden near Hornsea holding one of their Jersey calves

4. Next generation

Sisters Bethany, 7 Emily Wood, aged 11, of Cowden near Hornsea holding one of their Jersey calves Photo: James Hardisty

