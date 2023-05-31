The country’s water supply is still recovering from last year’s hot weather and the Environment Agency has warned water companies to start preparing drought contigencies.

After the driest February for 30 years, followed by the wettest March for 40 years, the country is still recovering from last year’s hot weather and some parts down south are still in drought status.

The National Drought Group (NDG), which is composed of the Environment Agency, the Met Office, the Government, water companies as well as farming and environmental groups, said collaboration is needed to ensure there is enough water for people, agriculture, wildlife and the environment this summer.

EA chief executive and NDG chair John Curtin said: “This spring’s wet weather continues to improve water availability.

Very low water levels at Baitings Reservoir taken in August last year as a ling heatwave swept the country. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“But increasingly extreme climate shocks, such as last summer’s hot and dry spell, can change everything in an instant.

“We need to be better prepared for future climate-driven drought, as well as learn from what we have already experienced.

“That is why Government, regulators, water companies and all water users will continue to work together, using the latest science and best practice, to ensure our water resources are prepared for more extreme events in the future.”

