As half a month’s rain fell across parts of Yorkshire in just one day, the show certainly went on at Emley.

A worldwide pandemic, Foot and Mouth and two world wars have been the only challenges deemed enough to stop the popular West Yorkshire show from going ahead – so some wet weather wasn’t about to be added to the list.

On Friday the Emley Show Society insisted the show would take place despite the weather forecast – which proved to be on point as torrential rain hit the country on Saturday with Yorkshire bearing the brunt as some parts recorded 43mm which is the usual monthly average for August.

Other than a few vehicles having to be towed off the fields the classes still went ahead with sections for beef, dairy, commercial and Highland cattle; goats; sheep; hamsters; horses; caged birds, poultry; rabbits; horticulture, produce, woodcraft; cookery, art and photography.

Emley Show. Dianne Bradley from Queensbury prepares a highland cow for the show. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 5th August 2023

Other attractions included a fun dog show, tractors and classic cars and motorbikes.

Jane Bramley is the secretary of the rabbit section and said the rain was not enough to put people off.

She said: “We waded through it. We are Yorkshire folk and we just need a big coat and wellies.

“It was well attended, larger than expected to be honest. It was a lovely day.

“Emley is the first show I attended and the first I won a certificate at so it is a very special show to me.

“The people that run it do fantastic, they give it 200 per cent and worked like slaves.”

The Emley Show Society continues to promote agricultural interests and raise funds to support local causes and has been doing since it was formed in 1893.

There have been shows ever since with the exception of years with extreme circumstances that were beyond the control of organisers.

Over the years, the show has been held on several different sites around the village but in order to accommodate for its expansion in 2008, the site moved to its current location Factory Farm on Emley Moor with permission of the Hampshire family.