Julian Norton

A Channel 5 production from Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, The Yorkshire Vet follows veterinarians Julian Norton and Peter Wright as they treat animals in North Yorkshire.

Julian was born in Castleford, Wakefield and studied veterinary medicine at Cambridge University. He has practiced in Yorkshire for most of his veterinary career.

During his career, Julian has written three books: Horses, Heifers and Hairy Pigs: The Life of a Yorkshire Vet in 2016, A Yorkshire Vet Through the Seasons in 2017, and The Diary of a Yorkshire Vet.

His dedication to animals goes beyond Yorkshire, as he is also an ambassador for Cheetah Conservation Fund, an international organisation that is dedicated to protecting cheetah populations in the wild.

After filming with the show for three years, from 2015 to 2018, Julian left Skeldale Veterinary Centre, Thirsk, where he had worked as a junior partner.