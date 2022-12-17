A unique opportunity to help shape the future of environmentally positive farming in NorthYorkshire is being offered on the historic and ground breaking Barningham Estate.

Hawsteads Farm, which covers 949 acres of the estate, has become available offering the chance for someone new to farming or who wants to expand their current business to take on the farm through a ten-year Farm Business Tenancy or a Contract/Share Farming Agreement. Hawsteads Farm features an abundance of environmental wealth and has been entered into a Higher-Level Stewardship Scheme starting in January 2023 to further capitalise the works already undertaken.

Sir Edward Milbank, the current estate owner, is exploring a new and collaborative way of planning and prioritising environmental management on the estate with Hawsteads Farm playing a leading role in delivering that vision.

The Barningham Estate, near Richmond, which has been owned by the family since 1690, has a long history of conservation, begun by Sir Anthony Milbank, who was a co-founder of the Moorland Association and a RSPB council member.

Lucinda Riddell, Director at GSC Grays, said: “Hawsteads Farm provides an exciting opportunity to live and work on the Barningham Estate and is the perfect opportunity for someone wanting to enter into farming or expand their current business.

“The farm and The Estate has a long history of environmentally positive land management, which has resulted in exceptional biodiversity and a rich tapestry of valuable habitats – from heather moorland to lowland fen and SSSI ancient woodland.

“Sir Edward is looking for a farm tenant or share / contract farmer to work alongside him to continue this legacy, through sensitive habitat management and restoration, nature friendly farming and food production.”

Hawsteads Farm, which includes the opportunity to rent an attractive four bedroom farmhouse, is being offered to let by informal tender and is a diverse upland livestock farm featuring a good range of modern and traditional buildings and land extending to approximately 384 hectares (948.86 acres).

The farm is available to let either as a whole on a Farm Business Tenancy or Share/Contract Farming Agreement. Depending on the applicant, a Share Farming Agreement may be preferable to fulfil the Estate’s vision for the farm and applicants are also asked to tender a rental figure as part of their submission.

Several properties on the estate were once used as filming locations for the popular television series All Creatures Great and Small which aired between 1978 and 1990.

Barningham is a quaint conservation village at the foot of the moors with a population of around just 250 people. It is located half a mile to the east of the farm steading and benefits from a recently refurbished pub, The Milbank Arms.