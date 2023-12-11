The owner of a popluar farm shop in West Yorkshire have said they are ‘not going anywhere’ as they celebrate a landmark milestone.

The farm shop and attraction is turning 20 on Tuesday (Dec 12) and is marking the anniversary with an evening of music, drinks and cake. Farmer Copleys was set up in 2003 by Robert and Heather Copley as a small farm shop with a butchery counter.

The Pontefract business has since expanded with a larger shop, its Moo Cafe, events space and private dining area. Another recent addition has been the Copleys Kitchen production facility. This allows the business to produce Yorkshire jam, gelato and honey on-site. The business also runs outdoor farm experiences, such as its pumpkin festival and pick your own fruit events.

Robert said: “We’re not going anywhere. We just seem to keep adding a year to our rolling 10- year exit plan at the end of every year - but we love it.”

Farmer Copleys now boasts a workforce of up to 100 employees. Its Santa’s Grotto is taking place until December 21 and there is a festive barn dance on December 16. The anniversary event on Tuesday, December 12 will be exclusive to to Farmer Copleys ‘Copleys Card’ holders and will be held from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The shop will also be kept open later than usual for guests to do some late-night shopping. This year, Farmer Copleys won the Overall Family Business of the Year award at the Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards.