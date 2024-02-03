'Feral pigeons' to be prey of peregrine falcons as nest to be installed at top of mill chimney

Pigeon fanciers were among the hundreds of people who objected to plans for a new peregrine falcon nest to be installed on the chimney of Lister Mill in Manningham. Among the concerns raised was that the new feature could lead to local racing pigeons and song birds being targeted by the birds of prey.

Plans for the new nest have now been approved, with planners saying there was “no shortage” of feral pigeons in the area for the falcons to feast on.

The Bradford Peregrine Trail Project aims to make urban areas “more hospitable” to the birds of prey, and is backed by big names including Chris Packham, Natural England, the RSPB and the Bradford City of Culture Team.

Late last year the campaign submitted a planning application to install a nest for the birds at the top of the Lister Mill chimney – one of Bradford’s most recognisable landmarks. The work would include a CCTV camera that will allow Bradford residents to view any nesting falcons.

The team behind the application hopes the work will not only help Bradford’s peregrine falcon population increase, but also give people in inner city areas a better link to nature. It is one of several nests planned for the Bradford District.

What followed was one of the biggest responses to a planning application in recent years, with over 870 people writing to the council to have their say. Opinions were split on the plans – 408 people supported the application, saying it would be a big boost to Bradford’s wildlife.

A total of 467 people objected, with the main concern being the impact in influx of peregrine falcons would have on the local bird population, and in particular pigeons used for pigeon racing.

An officer visited the mill site to gauge the current bird population was like, and said there were “no shortage” of feral pigeons in and around the Manningham area.

Their report added: “There is certainly no shortage of prey that are not garden ‘song birds’ and are not racing pigeons. Predator prey relationships are usually beneficial for the prey species as it removes older, weaker and diseased birds.”

A chart included in the report said pigeons and doves make up the majority of a peregrine falcon’s prey. Other birds that make up their diet, such as thrushes, finches and sparrows, were less likely to be found in an urban area like Mannigham.

Approving the plans this week, planning officers said: “The information provided states that the majority of prey of peregrines is made up of feral pigeons and collared doves.

“There are large numbers of feral pigeons within the immediate area of the host site as seen on the site visit undertaken by the officer, with no shortage of prey within the area the impact on local ‘song birds’ as raised by many objectors, is thought to be negligible.

“The built up area of Manningham is also unlikely to see a large volume of small garden birds. “Supporting information provided states that studies show that only a small proportion of racing pigeons are likely to be lost to raptors.”

Speaking about the planned Peregrine Falcon trail Dr Rachel Palfrey, senior adviser for the Bradford and South Pennines Nature Recovery Project, said: “Natural England are delighted to be working with the Bradford Peregrines group, Bradford Urban Wildlife Group and Bradford City of Culture Team to install nesting boxes for Peregrine Falcons in the city.

“The Bradford Peregrine Trail will help bring nature into the heart of Bradford, allowing people to explore and connect with the historical and natural heritage of the city. The trail will support Nature Recovery which is needed in both rural and urban areas and can help us tackle some of societies biggest challenges by increasing biodiversity in the city and providing an active walking trail for public health and wellbeing.