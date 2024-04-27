It was announced last week that grants of between £500 and £25,000 under the Farming Recovery Fund would be paid to farmers hit by the damage from Storm Henk in early January with the idea of the funding being that it would help farmers restore land to the condition it was in before Henk.

But, originally, only fields within 150 metres of a main river that had flooded were eligible for the compensation, leading to complaints from farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After initially welcoming the move, NFU vice president, Rachel Hallos, spoke out after the NFU was contacted by farmers who were flooded but were not eligible for help via the scheme.

She said: “It has very quickly become clear that there are major issues with the newly-announced Farming Recovery Fund, which aimed to help farmers devastated by Storm Henk in January.

“We are hearing from numerous members who have suffered catastrophic impacts who have been told they are not eligible for the fund because some of their affected areas are more than 150 metres from ‘main’ rivers. These include members with 90 per cent of their land saturated or under water, and huge damage to buildings and equipment.

“We are taking this up with Defra urgently. I cannot believe this is what Ministers intended when they launched the fund, which was a welcome and well-intentioned development which seems to have been fundamentally let down in the detail. While the impact of the weather goes far beyond Storm Henk, this could have been a good start but, as it stands, it simply doesn’t work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The areas where farmers can apply are those which Defra deems to have had the worst floods and are Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, West Northamptonshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.

Eligibility for funding in Berkshire, Herefordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Staffordshire, Yorkshire, Norfolk and Derbyshire is under review, Defra added.

Meanwhile, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said even before the distance limit was lifted, that the fund “was too little too late”.

CLA acting director North, Henk Geertsema, said: “Farmers have been pushed to the limit by Storm Henk, and while the fund is welcome, it risks being too little too late. It is also a kick in the teeth for farmers up and down the country who are not deemed eligible for this funding support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a three-month void in communications from Defra, farmers still have no clarity on what ‘recultivation’ encompasses, whether they can make claims retrospectively, and what criteria makes the grant available.

“The continued wet weather will have a dire impact on both arable and livestock farmers’ ability to produce food, which in turn will lead to limited and costlier choices on supermarket shelves.”

Farming minister, Mark Spencer, said: “We want to make sure the Farming Recovery Fund offers the support farmers need to recover from uninsurable damage.

“It’s why we’ve immediately listened and responded to feedback on the launch of the initial phase of this scheme, fully removing the 150m limit.