Now that we are entering into the fruit picking season, families will be eager to find the best fields, orchards and farms to take their children for a fun day out.
Not only is this activity necessary for choosing the most delicious and organic fruit to take home, it’s also a fun, family-friendly way to spend a nice sunny day.
So, we have compiled a list of places in North Yorkshire to pick your own fruit.
The Balloon Tree, York
Currently, you can pick strawberries and gooseberries at The Balloon Tree.
Address: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB.
Opening hours
Monday: Closed for crop maintenance and recovery
Tuesday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm
Spilmans, Thirsk
At Spilmans you can pick your own strawberries.
Address: Church, Sessay, Thirsk, YO7 3NB.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Hutton Bonville, Northallerton
Hutton Bonville opened for the first time this year on Sunday, June 12 and strawberries and gooseberries are ready to pick.
Address: Church Lane Farm, Hutton Bonville, Northallerton, DL7 0NR.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Kemps, Malton
Barton-le-Street Kemps currently offers strawberries to pick and raspberries and sunflowers will follow as the summer progresses.
Address: Glebe Farm, Barton-le-Street, Malton, YO17 6PP.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 1pm to 5pm
Friday to Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Birchfield Family Dairies, Harrogate
The strawberries will be ready to pick the week starting Tuesday, June 14.
Address: Oakmount House, Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4JS.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Pearson’s Soft Fruits, Sinnington
The farm shop and tea garden is open throughout the year from 9am to 4pm and all of the fruits; strawberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants are grown fresh at Sinnington.
Address: Strawberry Fields, Friar’s Hill, Sinnington, YO62 6SL.
While ready picked fruit is available on sale in the farm shop (weather permitting) and crop availability, Pearson’s has a booking system for Pick Your Own, so you will have to ring the shop to book a slot.