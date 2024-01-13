A demonstrater farm that was set up to develop and showcase regenerative farming approaches has celebrated its first year milestone.

The BioHub demonstrator farm near Harrogate has spent the last 12-months designing, developing and showcasing regenerative approaches to farming on a 92-acre plot of previously fallow grazing land.

The work being carried out at Ings Farm has attracted attention from policymakers and business leaders across Yorkshire as well as other majoy players in Yorkshire’s agricultural industry, such as the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) and Yorkshire Food, Farming Rural Network (YFFRN).

It is hoped that the BioHub can bring together all the different bodies involved with food growth and production to help make North Yorkshire and beyond have more sustainable food and farming operations.

Volunteers for Yorgreen CIC planting trees on farmland near Timble between Otley and Blubberhouses

Dr Vincent Walsh, founder of RegenFarmCo, said: “A year ago we had a small patch of hilly North Yorkshire farmland, a handful of forward-looking partners, and a vision of what could be achieved by taking a more regenerative approach to farming. And while we’ve still got a long way to go, large parts of site have already been transformed from fallow grazing land into a series of structured, resilient and sustainable plots that are producing food, boosting soil health, capturing carbon, and promoting biodiversity.

“However, none of this could have been achieved without the sponsorship and support of partners such as Levy, QuornPro, and Yorkshire Water, so I’m delighted that they have all committed to continue to back the BioHub going forward.”

In the last 12 months, more than 24,000 trees, shrubs, cover crops, system plants, and herbs, have been planted.

These includes 9,000 fruit saplings, 2,000 perennial crops, 4,000 system plants, and over1,000 hedgerow trees.

Dr Vincent Walsh, circular and regenerative consultant and Ian Butterfield from Yorgreen CIC oversee volunteers planting trees on farmland near Timble between Otley and Blubberhouses

In addition, rows of crop alleys have been established, new water irrigation features have been dug, and beehives have been installed. Forty tonnes of ground calcium have been scattered, 20 tonnes of horse manure spread and 100kg of worms embedded in the soil.

A further 8,000 coppice trees are being planted to support a new woodland development on the edge of the site.

Through a programme of educational workshops and discovery days, more than 800 people have toured the farm site since it opened in December 2022.

Madge Moore, Chair of the Yorkshire Food Farming and Rural Network (YFFRN), and the York and North Yorkshire LEP's Grow Yorkshire initiative, added: "From both a YFFRN and Grow Yorkshire perspective, the BioHub is a great example of how collaboration and innovation can create new food and farming opportunities for North Yorkshire, and the wider region.

Madge Moore, Chair of the Yorkshire Food Farming and Rural Network.

"The only way we will ever achieve genuinely sustainable and net zero food systems is by ensuring all parts of the supply chain are aligned. By bringing together local partners such as Yorkshire Water, Levy, Quorn, and others, Dr Walsh is exploring how we do that.

"He's also helping to join up the different needs of landowners, farmers, manufacturers, retailers, and the hospitality sector, and getting them to see food and farming in a more holistic and circular way."

The project has been sponsored by Yorkshire Water, Levy UK + Ireland (part of the Compass catering group) and QuornPro (the foodservice division of the Quorn meat-free brand).