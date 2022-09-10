With harvesting season well underway and crops being cut, combined with recent rainfall making for softer ground, it has created ideal conditions for poaching and famers are reporting incidents night after night.

One farmer said his land had been targeted three nights out of ten days and another said the hassle was “unbelievable” with both saying they feel intimidated by gangs of poachers but are being forced to confront them.

They are both working with North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force which is stepping up work to combat poaching – from hunting deer to hare-coursing – and looking at new legislation and links to other crimes to tackle poaching – the dedicated laws for which, the force says are outdated.

PCSO Sarah Harrod from the North Yorkshire Police Rural Task Force surveys damage to land caused by poachers earlier this week.

It comes as poachers move to using vehicles, working in gangs, cross-breeding dogs for “trophy” sport, have weapons and threaten farmers and landowners with violence and arson when confronted.

A game-keeper near York, who did not want to be named in fear of reprisals, said he had trouble with poachers from August last year until March this year. His job is to look after game birds who are being killed by vehicles (used in hare-coursing and deer poaching) driving across land where they are nesting. Up to 200 can be killed in one incident.

He said: “Last year was unbelievable. I was getting hassle right from harvest until the crops were too high. It will be the same now, especially since it has rained.

Laws changed regarding hare-coursing last month and now tougher sentences can be imposed.

"They are driving across people’s livelihoods, smashing chains and locks which cost money to replace every time. If I lose five birds a night (it sounds small) but over a week period that is a lot of birds and my job is to make sure there are birds to shoot. If I can’t get birds that is a black mark against my name. So many and I am gone. This is my way of life, this is my job.”

He said he had confronted poachers in the past and still uses himself as a deterrent but is aware of the risk to himself.

He added: “A couple of times I have had some heated conversations. They are angry because they saw me and didn’t have free roam of the land. Anything will do as long as they kill something.

"There could be four or five of them. If I am here by myself – what do I do?”

A fellow game-keeper from elsewhere in the Harrogate district said he is inclined to tackle poachers and trespassers himself as police response times are not fast enough.

He said he valued the efforts and the relationship he has with officers from the Rural Task Force but added the call handling system needed to change and policing teams needed more resources.

"It gets boring, you call it in, call it in and nobody comes. If it was criminal damage in a town centre you have a beat policing them. A rural community you need them (police) in ten minutes and it will not happen. Rural police then get the brunt of it and the frustration.

"Poachers do it day in, day out. They know what to say and how to get around the loopholes police need to tick to get the prosecution.