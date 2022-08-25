Glamping pods could be installed in Yorkshire farm to 'help sustainability'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esther Horsfall has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission for the project at Shoebroad Farm, Shoebroad Lane, Todmorden.

A supporting document to the application says a mixture of large and small glamping pods, described as modest in size with all pod sites sitting comfortably within and against densely wooded surroundings, are planned.

Each would have a double bedroom with a sitting area, larger pods having a sink provided.

The planning application will be considered by councillors at Halifax Town Hall

The document, put together by Moreton Deakin Construction, says the pods will provide “high quality and comfortable accommodation, complementing that already offered at Shoebroad Barn.”

The woodland lodge-style pods will be designed to “work with the land rather than overwhelm it” with pathways in the site following contour lines where possible, established trees retained where possible, and, where not, replanting with native species to give a net uplift in number.

No existing paths will be interrupted by new construction or boundary treatments, the statement also adds.

If approved, the pods will provide an income which will help the upkeep of farm and grounds, strengthening a sustainable future, in a rural setting which is nevertheless very close to Todmorden town centre, benefiting local businesses by introducing extra footfall, it says.

The statement argues National Planning Policy Framework recommends green belt be utilised to enhance “beneficial” use of land, including outdoor recreation.