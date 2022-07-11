After running at a reduced capacity last year and being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, show directors to exhibitors and the region’s farmers are delighted to return for 2022 with new additions to the four day programme which starts tomorrow and continues until Friday.

The show - a display of Yorkshire’s best farming, agriculture, countryside and culture - is already a sell-out, but for the 140,000 ticket holders they will see this year, for the first time at the show, sheep dog trials twice a day in the Main Ring, three new show-jumping classes and the new GYS Stage, hosted by Christine Talbot, who will be chatting with a different farming celebrity each day.

The GYS will also celebrate 200 years of the Beef Shorthorn cattle breed and the Princess Royal is set to be a special guest later tomorrow.

Courtney Huntley pictured in front of the Great Yorkshire Show Floral display which has been created by Jonathan Moseley.

Charles Mills, show director, said: “I am a farmer and it is something I am delighted to get to the Great Yorkshire Show. We did not know whether it would be possible but was an idea that came from pre-show planning meetings.

“This is the 163rd show and I can tell you I have attended at least 63, and some might have been in short trousers, but I have never seen sheepdog trials here.

“Everything changes and it is great to have something purely agricultural.”

Presenter Christine Talbot (right) and Singer Lizzie Jones are pictured with the sheepdog called Moss in the Main Ring. Moss will be taking part in the show's first sheepdog trials.

Tom Simpson, 18, will be displaying with his dog Moss, aged two, who works on the family farm, Woodman Wray, at Pateley Bridge. He got his first dog when he was 13 and has been working with Moss since he was 15 months old.

Mr Simpson will be amongst the first competitors taking to the main ring.

“I am looking forward to it and excited about it. It will be a good atmosphere in the main ring but no pressure at all,” he joked.

A farm in Bedale is also showing a breed of sheep that is relatively rare and new to the UK as Valais Blacknose Sheep is hosting its first ever National Show at the GYS.

Jules Hudson is pictured with 18 year old Lucy Atkinson with her Valais Blacknose Sheep named Spot. Valais Blacknose Sheep is hosting its first ever National Show at the GYS.

Lyngarth Farm has two and is hoping to develop a breeding programme for the animals which originate from Switzerland.

The Atkinson family have previously shown the Rouge breed at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Lucy Atkinson, aged 18, is the handler and said: “I am nervous, I have never shown sheep but looking forward to it. They are starting to get more popular and it is the first year they have had their own class. They are normally in mixed breed so it is great to promote them.”

In addition, “There won’t be a dry eye in the house” as singer Lizzie Jones pays tribute to Yorkshire journalist and presenter Harry Gration, who was one of the show’s biggest fans and supporters.