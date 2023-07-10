Great Yorkshire Show 2023: All the best photos as Harrogate prepares for the biggest event in the agricultural calendar

Farmers and exhibitors are on site at the Harrogate Showground as preparations for the Great Yorkshire Show approach the final stages.
The 164th Show runs from Tuesday until Friday and tickets have completely sold out – a reflection of its ever-increasing popularity.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along to the press preview event on Monday to capture the action.
1.
Gate steward, Brian Cooksey, aged 68, dusting off Yorkshire Agricultural Society signage on one of the show gates ahead first day starting tomorrow. Photo: James Hardisty
2.
Darcy Bett, aged 4, and Amber Dunn, aged 7, of Stirling, Scotland, walking with their Belgian Blue soft toy Photo: James Hardisty
3.
Great Yorkshire Show models Luke Johnson, and Lizzie McLaughlin wearing clothes as part of the Sheep to Chic Fashion Show sponsored by Brook Taverner in front of the latest examples of farming technology a John Deere 9700 Forage Harvester with it's innovative 30R grass pick-up, provided by Ripon Farm Services Photo: James Hardisty
4.
This year GYS are hosting the national competition of three cattle breeds societies, the Longhorn, Beef Shorthorn and Charolais, (left to right), Tracy Severn, of Halifax, with a six year old Beef Shorthorn Bull, Emyr Owen, of Falkirk, Scotland, with a White Charolais, and Graham Walker, of Easingwold, with a Longhorn. Photo: James Hardisty