The family of a young Dales farmer who died of sepsis at the age of just 26 are at the Great Yorkshire Show this week to raise awareness of the killer infection.

Hannah Brown, from Newton-le-Willows near Bedale, was well-known in the farming community and often showed livestock at local fairs.

She died in March 2021 after falling ill with flu-like symptoms that she at first thought were the signs of a cold.

Hannah, who had a baby daughter who was just seven months old at the time, was rushed to hospital after a friend she spoke to in a local shop suggested she might have blood poisoning, but it was too late to save her.

Hannah Brown winning a class at Kilnsey Show in 2019

The campaign involved leaflets being handed out to farmers at the Great Yorkshire Show, as agricultural workers are more at risk of developing sepsis due to their increased likelihood to cut themselves.

Hannah, whose daughter Millie is now a toddler, was engaged to partner Ben Richardson and they lived on his family farm near Appleby in Cumbria.

Her parents, Martin and Val Brown, spoke to BBC Look North from the Showground about the challenges of raising Millie without her mother.

