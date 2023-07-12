All Sections
Great Yorkshire Show: Family of Dales farmer who died of sepsis aged 26 run awareness campaign at the Showground

The family of a young Dales farmer who died of sepsis at the age of just 26 are at the Great Yorkshire Show this week to raise awareness of the killer infection.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

Hannah Brown, from Newton-le-Willows near Bedale, was well-known in the farming community and often showed livestock at local fairs.

She died in March 2021 after falling ill with flu-like symptoms that she at first thought were the signs of a cold.

Hannah, who had a baby daughter who was just seven months old at the time, was rushed to hospital after a friend she spoke to in a local shop suggested she might have blood poisoning, but it was too late to save her.

    Hannah Brown winning a class at Kilnsey Show in 2019
    Hannah Brown winning a class at Kilnsey Show in 2019

    The campaign involved leaflets being handed out to farmers at the Great Yorkshire Show, as agricultural workers are more at risk of developing sepsis due to their increased likelihood to cut themselves.

    Hannah, whose daughter Millie is now a toddler, was engaged to partner Ben Richardson and they lived on his family farm near Appleby in Cumbria.

    Her parents, Martin and Val Brown, spoke to BBC Look North from the Showground about the challenges of raising Millie without her mother.

    The family never found out what had caused Hannah’s infection. Two women who live in the same village, Dufton, as the Richardsons have since joined the campaign after both developed sepsis themselves, one from a cut on her arm, and sought treatment because of knowing what had happened to Hannah and recognising the symptoms.

