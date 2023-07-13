The Great Yorkshire Show is like an orchestra of musicians playing in perfect time that has maintained its presence as one of the biggest agricultural showcases in the country by staying relevant and having a sense of pride.

While the first day of the show saw several big political statements with announcements from farming minister Mark Spencer about a new set of regulations for the dairy sector and a call from the NFU president Minette Batters for food and farming to be put on the national curriculum, yesterday’s schedule highlighted farmers and producers working every day to keep the country fed whilst developing their own businesses to help boost rural communities and economies.

The vast range of debates and displays at the show, which is now in its 164th year, demonstrate the breadth of sectors working within the whole of the agriculture industry, and it is this that has helped keep the Great Yorkshire Show at the forefront for so many decades.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Thérèse Coffey met with farmers and then journalists to discuss the Sustainable Farming Incentive, which will roll out from August, and the dairy sector announcement, while North Yorkshire’s visitor economy was under scrutiny following the establishing of a new North Yorkshire Council in the biggest local government shake-up since 1974.

Great Yorkshire Show 2023, GYS-Day2. Pictured Large crowds attending the show. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 12th July 2023.

The Tye Trophy, presented every year, celebrates some of the best farms in the north of England for commercial, environment and management success while student and long service awards with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) were handed out.

Events that appeal to the wider public have also been added over the years with the Cheese Show and its awards proving popular and a Sheep to Chic fashion show encourages public interaction but also serves to show the journey of British wool from the sheep to the shop.

Alistair Nixon is the Chief Executive Officer of the YAS: “The magic of the show is that it has stayed relevant and promotes agriculture to the wider general public because of the way that the public receives it.

"It is a celebration and there is real pride. You can tell everyone is up for a good four days.”

When Mr Nixon took on the role at the helm of YAS, after taking over from Nigel Pulling who retired at the end of March last year, he was keen to create a platform, and in new ways, to engage with new generations in all things farming, food and the countryside.

Prior to the appointment he was the chief operating officer at the Castle Howard Estate with a brief to manage its portfolio of businesses including a holiday park, retail, catering, farming and forestry.

Each year the show has a veg box growing competition for primary schools with 22 schools from across Yorkshire signed up this year and their wares being shown to an estimated 140,000 visitors this week.

Schoolchildren have been asked to produce a piece of creative artwork or literature for the Show to celebrate what they love about the countryside and free courses for primary school staff are being offered on outdoor learning, growing and mental health.

Mr Nixon is also keen to have at the show, the services and advice that farmers might need to access but maybe don’t while back on their farms.

He said: “You can call it a focus for farmers to come and network and we provide a lot of support at the showground for farmers to come and get help, whether it is health and innovation or soil testing.

"There is a lot of support for farmers at the show which we do put in because we know they are coming and we like to provide as much support as possible.”

With this being his second show, having taken post just ahead of last year’s event, when asked what was his personal favourite element – Mr Nixon was reluctant to single one out.

He added: “My first experience last year was like an orchestra. You have got this beautiful sound with all the musicians in perfect time, it is very difficult to pick up a particular instrument, but comes together to give you a fantastic sound.”

Today, which is another sell out day for tickets, will see judging and awards for Supreme Champions in dairy, pig, sheep and beef sectors as well as in-hand equine.