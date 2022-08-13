Produced wild and sustainable, grouse is said to be the ultimate seasonal produce lauded by the hospitality industry across the country as its presence on menus is largely dictated by nature and the results of moor management practices.Usually the species feeds and lives naturally off young heather tips, insects and berries, which contributes to a richly flavoured and lean meat when it comes to the table.The start of the season, the Glorious Twelfth, is regarded as a thank you to those who conserve the species to ensure the harvest of a sustainable surplus.Grouse moors are managed across the UK uplands, with gamekeepers creating ideal conditions for grouse and other protected species through habitat and wildlife management.Some leading players in the food industry have shared their thoughts on this year’s grouse supply.Annette Woolcock, British Association for Shooting and Conservation’s head of wild food, said: “The Glorious Twelfth is a date in the calendar of all chefs. Produce doesn’t come any more seasonal and sustainable. After three years of low grouse numbers, a productive breeding season this summer has meant there is an air of positivity across the uplands and the hospitality sector.”Nick Lister, game dealer and owner of Ox Close Fine Foods, near Wetherby, West Yorkshire, said: “Without getting over-optimistic, we are looking at a better year. Demand is extremely high and we hope that the supply will be able to match that.”Alistair Moran, owner and chef at The Blacksmith Arms, Lastingham, North Yorkshire, said: “The Glorious Twelfth is one of the biggest days of the year for the North York Moors. I love having locally shot grouse on our menu. The morning of the Twelfth I make sure we have a few brace delivered to the kitchen so we can prepare and cook them for evening service.“It’s the start of an exciting season for our kitchen and it is always great to find new ways to serve our locally shot game.”Mark Kempson, head chef of Michelin-starred Kitchen W8 in London, said: “Working with seasonal ingredients is a joy and the game season is something to be celebrated.”