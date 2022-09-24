How owner of Robertshaw's Farm Shop near Bradford got rid of 'fancy prices' and went back to basics

James said it was time to bring what had always just been known as The Farm Shop at Thornton, six miles out of Bradford, back to what he felt was right for their customers.

“I stripped it all right back. You’d walk up and down the aisles and there would be things on the shelves like four fancy marshmallows with a fancy price that just didn’t sit right with me. I’ve nothing against fancy marshmallows, but I just felt it was indicative of us having moved away from what we were about and from the people who are our real customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re at the top of a hill looking down on Bradford. We have customers from all backgrounds and I wanted us to get back to what works.

Most Popular

James Robertshaw with his children, Rita, three, and Arthur, one

James gave the shop his name, Robertshaw’s, and put himself into it seven days a week. He isn’t one to think what he has done in recent years necessarily means things will stay the same.

“Running a farm shop isn’t about buying carrots. Obviously, we need quality stock but running the business properly is about its people. I got the team back onside. We became properly focused on the produce we sell and the service we give. I employ 150 people and keeping your team happy and supporting them is what this is all about.

“What I’m thinking right now is how many people will want to go into just a shop in future? That’s why we are creating a destination here. It’s not rocket science what we are doing. We’re not trailblazers. We have animals for visitors to enjoy and I have a lot more plans for the near future.

“Luckily the farm surrounds the shop, so I’ve got land and space to expand and add the other things, but I also don’t want to lose what the farm is all about.

There is a visitor centre for children on the farm

James’ father Andrew bought the farm that today runs to 46 acres in the 1960s. James said his father started out the farm shop with potatoes.

“This had been a dairy and sheep farm. Dad tried doing other things on here. Turnips, swedes, cabbages, just about anything even though we’re 1000ft above sea level. Dad always wanted to grow his own stuff. We were always growing or fattening. We used to have some sucklers and always had sheep on. We’ve tried pigs and a few other things.

“He was big into potatoes and would go up Sutton Bank and come back with a load, then he expanded to other vegetables and after that to meat from my uncles and my grandad who were butchers and farmed at the other side of the road.

“They had Keelham Farm. We had Keelham Hall Farm. I left school at 16 to take up butchery. I’d always helped dad on the farm and in the shop and although my dad could butcher too, I learned about the meat trade from my uncle David. I used to go to the auctions at livestock markets with him to buy what was needed.

James' son Harley Robertshaw, Andrew Aspinall, and Tom Barnes are the farm shop's butchers

James said he never wants to lose that bond with farming and he is keen for it to continue working alongside Robertshaw’s.

“These days we have sheep as our main farming enterprise. We are upping our numbers this year to 120 Texel ewes. My partner Eleanor runs the farm, she was brought up on a farm.

“I work a lot of hours in the shop, 7 days, and my release is farming. It sounds really bizarre but when I farm it’s like getting away from the stresses of the shop. Just doing a morning going down feeding the sheep, walking down the cows we have for the visitors, maybe clipping the feet, tractor driving, mowing. It’s probably harder work physically but it’s mentally relaxing.

“We are definitely more of a shop than a farm now. Farming’s changed. Going back 50 years we made a living out of it, but these days I don’t think you could.

Livestock markets are also dear to James’ heart.

“I like going to the auction. It is very important to keep them going. I do get some farmers that will ask me whether they can take stock straight to Penny’s (the local abattoir) for me, and I say why don’t you take them to the auction and I’ll buy them.

“There are farmers working as drovers in the marts and their wives working in the mart cafés. All those jobs. And there is a real community spirit. You can have a chat. I’m really passionate about it whether I’m at Skipton, Northallerton, Thirsk or wherever.

James and his sister Victoria opened Keelham Farm Shop in Skipton but four years ago he came out of the deal preferring his focus to be on what is now Robertshaw’s.

“My Yorkshire farming instinct kicked in and told me I’d be better just making this one place work and we are doing that, all of us. We make pies, sausages, burgers; we have a butchery, deli, bakery, vegetables and fruit; and a visitor centre for kids with lots of animals. I had ambitions for other places but this suits me just fine and I have my son Harley here too! He’s just done his butcher’s apprenticeship and is showing some real talent here, and also playing rugby!

crosshead

James sees the coming years as an exciting time for Robertshaw’s and the city of Bradford.

“Bradford is going to be the UK City of Culture in 2025 and we aim to be a part of that with our food and our destination venue with events starting to take place here in the coming months and years.

“For me Robertshaw’s is a family business. We are all a family, whoever works within it and we are all about families. I don’t want to build Robertshaw’s up to sell it. I want to build something that gives everyone who works here a confident, secure future and I want it to be something I have built for my family. That’s one of the lessons I learned about myself through launching Keelham Farm Shop. It just wasn’t for me.

James said his home area means a lot to him.

“We are also conscious of the environment and providing our own power sources and that’s why we invested in wind turbines that produce energy for the shop.