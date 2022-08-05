Huge fire on farmers' fields in Yorkshire thought to be started deliberately

Crews from four different stations tackled the blaze and also used a brand new all-terrain vehicle to help tackle the fire.

South Yorkshire firefighters from Thorne, Edlington, Doncaster and Adwick were called to the fire in Stainforth on August 4.

The service said the flames were spread across farmers' felds covering an area of 200sqm.

South Yorkshire Fire Service's new all-terrain vehicle

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters from Thorne, Edlington, Doncaster and Adwick who tackled a blaze in Stainforth, Doncaster last night.

“This was a fire involving several farmers fields, thought to be around 200 square metres in total.

“Unfortunately, we think it was started deliberately. Do you know who did it? Call our FireStoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 169 5558 and do you bit to stop this kind of incident happening again.