‘Inappropriate’ solar farm on Yorkshire greenbelt land granted permission despite concerns

A proposed “inappropriate” solar park on greenbelt land in Yorkshire has been granted permission despite a councillor claiming it would “open the floodgates” for further developments.

An application to build the solar farm in a 116ha site on greenbelt with more than 1,000 sqm of buildings, such as solar arrays, inverter/transformer stations and battery storage containers near Brookes Lane near Laughton Common has been approved with a large majority at Rotherham Town Hall.

During the debate, Councillor Robert Elliott said if it is given permission, this development would “open the floodgates” in the area.

Lisa Brooks, a senior planning officer at Rotherham Council, confirmed the applicant was looking for full permission for the installation and operation of an “inappropriate” solar park on the greenbelt land.

The decision was approved at a meeting at Rotherham Town Hall

Ms Brooks said: “It is an inappropriate development in the green belt.”

As the development exceeds an identified threshold – 1,000 sqm or more – the Secretary of State would have to be informed and they would have to make the final decision. Ms Brooks added the construction is estimated to take between six and nine months to complete.

In terms of its effect on openness, the proposal consists of a plan to erect a 4.5 m tall fencing along approximately 300 m on Todwick Road that would be eventually screened off in ten years by vegetation.

She added the application “does have the potential to impact a range of sensitive habitat and species” without mitigation but the proposed measures include solutions that would increase the vegetation on the site.

“That would benefit multiple protected species”, she added.

Ms Brooks said the calculations had shown that there would be a “69.4 per cent net gain” overall on-site. The development would power “18,800 homes per year” solely from the site.

Ms Brooks said: “The benefits of renewable energy do, however, weigh substantially in favour of this proposal.” The planning board also heard the solar farm will have an operational life of up to 40 years before it would be decommissioned.

From the applicant, Rachael Edmunds, a denior development planner, confirmed it was going to be either “decommissioned or re-powered” after the 40-year period.

She added during the application process they “spoke to and listened to” local people and received a lot of support.

Coun Clive Jepson, from Anston Parish Council, said they were against this application and were not consulted about this proposal.

He said: “It is going to open up the area.”