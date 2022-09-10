Castle Howard at York is hosting trials for the International Sheep Dog Society.

Action got underway yesterday (Friday) and will come to a finale tomorrow when the Supreme International Champion will be decided.

It is the first time in more than 40 years that International Trials have been held in Yorkshire with members recalling that the last time was on The Knavesmire.

Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Peg the sheep dog ahead of The International Sheep Dog Trials. The sheepdog trials take place every year on both a national and international level, but it is the first time the Ryedale community will welcome international competitors to the Estate.

Following the four National Trials, the International Trial is held, usually early to mid September and the venue rotates around the four nations year on year.

World Trials were supposed to be at Castle Howard in 2020 but cancelled due to COVID so members say it is good to be back competing in Yorkshire.

Peter Turnbull is the chairman of Ryedale Sheep Dog Society and while he qualified for England National Trials with one of his dogs he didn’t make the International.

However, he has been setting up the courses this week in the run up to the event that he will be watching eagerly.

He said: “It is definitely good to be back in Yorkshire. The world trials were supposed to be held at Castle Howard in 2020 and so that is why it is nice to be offered the chance to come back with the international. The last one I can think of was at the racecourse.

"Sheep Dog trials are just getting back to normal this year and what was at The Great Yorkshire Show – this will be five or six times as big a scale.

"If I get the chance to watch any, I am looking forward to it.”

Qualification for the Supreme takes place during days one and two of the International trial.

It sees the top 60 handlers, made up of teams of 15 handlers and their dogs from each of the nations (the competing handlers and their dogs are determined during the four National Trials which are held during July and /or August each year.

England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales compete against each other to determine who will qualify for a place within the Supreme Championship, held on day three of the International Trial.

The Supreme Competition is restricted to the 15 highest pointed dogs from the Qualifying Trials irrespective of Country or Class.

In addition to the Supreme Championship, the Brace Championship and Young Handler Competition also takes place.

The International Sheep Dog Trial attracts audiences from all over the world.

Mr Turnbull, who farms on the North York Moors, said he had been a member of The Ryedale Society since he could walk and has been competing with dogs since he was 14.

He currently has five dogs, all Border Collies and said being a sheep farmer is impossible without a good dog.