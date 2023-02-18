As part of ongoing work to highlight the issue of sheep worrying by dogs, the National Sheep Association has launched its annual survey on the topic to gain an up to date insight on its continued severity and impact on the UK sheep industry.

For the past 10 years, NSA has gathered data from UK sheep farmers on the major problem of sheep worrying when a dog or dogs chase and/or physically attack sheep.

It can cause significant stress to sheep and have further problems that can include miscarriage of lambs, physical injury and in many cases, death of the animals affected.

To continue to raise awareness of these incidents and find ways of improving education, guidance and cooperation NSA is inviting UK sheep farmers to contribute to the survey that will remain open from until Wednesday March 15.

The National Sheep Association has launched its annual sheep worrying campaign as this is an especially important time for UK sheep flocks when many ewes are in the final stages of pregnancy or have young, vulnerable lambs at foot meaning the risk of miscarriage or mismothering due to stress from a sheep worrying attack is increased. Picture Tony Johnson

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said: “Sheep farmers across the UK nations are regularly faced with the dreadful consequences of sheep worrying by dogs. Attacks not only compromise animal welfare but also cause great stress, anxiety and financial loss to farmers themselves.

“NSA urges anyone previously affected by this issue to complete this year’s survey. Your contribution helps to create a more accurate representation on the intensity of the issue, critical for NSA when working towards increased understanding of the problem, whether that be from the UK’s dog loving public or the UK Government that decides what legislation regulates the act and punishes those found guilty of allowing attacks to happen.”

NSA launches its annual sheep worrying campaign, including releasing results of the survey each winter/spring.

The timing is significant as this is an especially important time for UK sheep flocks when many ewes are in the final stages of pregnancy or have young, vulnerable lambs at foot meaning the risk of miscarriage or mismothering due to stress from a sheep worrying attack is increased.

A West Yorkshire farmer said the issue had become worse since COVID.

Lisa Metcalfe said: “We have had issues with dogs attacking and killing our sheep for as long as I can remember but during the Covid-19 pandemic the situation has definitely got worse. Sadly it is a yearly occurrence and often results in us just finding dead sheep with no clue as to who is responsible.

"There has been many occasions where I have contemplated selling my sheep as I do not think I could go through this again.”

The survey comes as rural insurer, NFU Mutual also revealed earlier this month that it estimated farm animals worth almost £170,000 were severely injured or killed by dogs in the North East in 2022 - a rise of 43.7 per cent in cost compared to 2021, while across the UK as a whole, dog attacks on farm animals were estimated to cost £1.8m in 2022.

Its latest survey of more than 1,100 dog owners found that despite 64 per cent of owners admitting their dogs chase animals, almost half believed their dog was not capable of injuring or killing livestock.