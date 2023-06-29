His father is a shot blaster and his mother a cleaner, but young Joe Trofer-Cook has real farming credentials.

The 11-year-old rents his own land, breeds sheep and even taught himself to spin their wool after his passion was sparked when his grandfather Pete Cook, 74, made raised beds for potatoes in the garden for his seventh birthday.

He started selling homegrown produce and saved “every penny” to buy his first four sheep.

And with the profit he made from selling veg and sheep, Joe was able to rent a plot of land from a farmer in his village in Billinghay, Lincolnshire.

Joe in the field with his sheep

Over two years later, Joe now owns 37 sheep, 12 chickens, two cows and a Border Collie, called Spud.

He wakes up at 4am to feed his animals and once delivered lamb triplets before going to school.

The young entrepreneur was recently given a wheel and has learnt how to spin the wool to sell.

His mother Clare Trofer, 47, said that tending to his animals is a form of “therapy” for Joe who has autism and anxiety and he has even appeared on BBC's Countryfile and Channel 5's Springtime on the Farm.

Joe Trofer on his farm in Lincolnshire with his cow, Rosie.

Clare said: “Most children are born into this world of farming, but this is something he’s built for himself.

“Joe was diagnosed with autism in lockdown, and it’s been the best form of therapy. He never asked to have friends over after school, all he wants to do is go straight to his animals.

“He started by growing his veg and selling it on his trolley outside the house. Now he’s youngest exhibitor at the Lincolnshire show with his sheep in the 125 years it’s been running.

“He is determined to become a farmer and run his own farm."

When lockdown hit in March 2020, Joe bought a few packets of seeds to grow his own vegetables.

He sold them at the front of the house and with the money he made, he bought three chickens.

By saving his money Joe was able to afford his first four ewes - female sheep - which cost around £80 each.

He also got a ram called Basil, and the following spring, in 2021, Joe welcomed his first set of lambs.

Over the next year, he sold the lambs to afford a second-hand sheep trailer and bought two new ewes – Parsley and Parsnip.

“Joe went to a farmer’s market and bid on another ewe, called Butterbean,” Claire said.

“She didn’t have any lambs, so Joe used his trailer to take her to show her at country shows.”

Joe was then given two calves called Rosie and Flower in November 2021, by Channel 5 show Christmas on the Farm, who he hand-reared.

He keeps the sheep in a field that his grandparents own, in a nearby village, and other animals are on land he rents from a farmer.