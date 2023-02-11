A year ago, a fifth generation female farmer from North Yorkshire posted a few snaps on Instagram documenting daily life working on the family farm.

She now has more than 34,000 followers, has been a young ambassador for the NFU, co-hosts a podcast and is a regular speaker and panellist on farming forums and debates.

Initially, she set up the account to promote British farming and show the process of rearing animals and food production process, but it took off more than she expected – yet proves there is an interest in the industry and a need for better lines of communication between farmers and the general public.

Analytics from a 30 day period of posting showed she reached 500,000 accounts in a month.

Farmer Rebecca Wilson has gained an Instagram following of more than 34,000 within a year and reaches 500,000 accounts a month with her social media posts about daily life on her farm.

She said: “It is easy to get immersed in your own farm and sector and hard to take time away from it - but farmers can’t complain about the public not understanding the work they do if they don’t address it.

“It is unbelievable when you see these analytics, maybe I am making a difference.

“An everyday job for me is an eye-opener for somebody else. We have talked about farmers getting stuck in a bubble. Being a farmer is amazing. But other people have never seen it before.

“We have to think of animals, what life they have lived up to production for meat, show the process of that, everything from birth to slaughter and welfare is paramount the whole time.

Lambing season is earlier than most for the Wilson's on their family farm. This is a decision so they can work sheep with arable farming later in the year.

“We have the opportunity to do a lot of things from Instagram. Farmers, we don’t look outside enough but we are getting there.”

Life on a farm was literally taken into people’s living rooms by Clive and Amanda Owen with the Chanel 5 show, Our Yorkshire Farm which followed them and their family for five seasons.

The Yorkshire Vet, which started in 2015, did a similar thing and both shows proved extremely popular.

With increasing popularity as a result of her social media and public speaking, is television an avenue Rebecca would also pursue?

Rebecca Wilson is using social media to connect the public with farmers and highlight the ups and downs of life working on a farm.

She said: “The good thing about programmes like Amanda and Clive is that they are not too sanitised from a farming perspective. They are very realistic and show the ups and downs. It brought that into people’s living rooms.”

The Wilson family are currently lambing and have been for the last month or so. It is earlier than some but fits in with the arable side of the business.

Rebecca explained: “We have always lambed early. We want to catch the early spring lamb trade and it fits well around arable work and by the time spring dealing starts, we are already lambing and the pressure is off on that front.

“It works hand in hand with arable. A lot of farms are trying to do that because of the benefits it will give you. It spreads the risk to some extent.”

Rebecca went to university and did a degree in Human, Political and Social Sciences at Cambridge.

London was never going to be her scene, she admits, and wanted to get back agriculture but it was an invaluable experience to meet people from a non-farming background and see how they view farming.

While the farm business is her priority, she is open to other opportunities that come up.

She said: “In life you never know how things are going to turn out. We are protecting and keeping the farm as sustainable as possible for future generations. If social media comes crashing down, I have still got the farm to look after.

