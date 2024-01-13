In 1752, two neighbours challenged each other to a horse race in southern Ireland. They would go from one church to another across four miles of countryside, and over jumps, hedges and ditches, with the church steeple in sight so they could see the finish line.

It coined the term steeplechase, which is one of the most familiar in the horse-racing world today.

But while the likes of steeple chases, such as the Grand National and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, conjure up images of thousands of race-goers with Royalty leading the guest list, big money sponsorship, television cameras and outfits that have been a year in the making – what it led to is refreshingly agricultural by comparison.

Some 120 years since Cornelius O'Callaghan and Edmund Blake had their own competition, point to point racing was becoming established.

Jockey race horses during the Sinnington point-to-point amateur horse race, taking place at Duncombe Park, home to one of Yorkshire's finest historic houses and estates. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In 1874, the first written record of a point to point race was made, and it was here in Yorkshire from Sutton-on-the-Forest to Brandsby.

Races in England had become much more popular in the second half of the 19th century as a way to keep hunters fit and were first called hunt races. Each hunt had one such race.

The shortest distance is three miles and the longest is four and a half miles, which can be achieved with two laps of the field.

Tomorrow sees the start of the Point to Point season in Yorkshire with a meeting at Mick Easterby’s land in Sheriff Hutton where money will be raised in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Yorkshire Point to Point area manager and Clerk Of The Course at Catterick, Fiona Needham. Photo credit should read: Steve Davies/PA Wire

While the jockeys are classed as amateurs and the events are largely run by volunteers, the horses are thoroughbreds and the races are run under rules according to the British Horse Racing Authority.

For punters, you can turn up in your wellies, buy a can of beer from a marquee, tuck into a hog roast and home-baking with the kids and the dog playing in the grass.

Fiona Needham is the chair of the Yorkshire Area Point to Point Association.

She says point to point is a much more accessible way for people to enjoy the sport of horse racing and shared her tips of who to look out for.

Point to Point Jockey Jack Teal pictured on the gallops at Norton, Malton. He is tipped as one to watch in this year's Yorkshire point to point season. Picture by Simon Hulme

She said: “Crowds last year were wonderful, it was the first full proper year after COVID.

"Obviously it is weather dependent, it is out in a field and you do need to dress for the weather and wear wellies, but that is one of the great attractions. People feel involved and can get closer to everything. Owners can go to the box park and lead their horse out - there isn’t that restriction.

“If you have a family, want to take the dog on a lead, take a football, they can have a picnic, play safely and have a great day out.”

While the jockeys are amateur, point to point racing is often seen as the next step towards riders turning professional.

Ms Needham explained: “There are some who will always stay as amateur but it is very much a stepping stone to going professional - for riders, trainers and owners - and if horses do well they will go to the main courses and some come back down in later life.8

“There are some professional, successful jockeys that started off in the point to point world. The current leader for the championship, Sean Bowen started with point to point, Harry Bannister, the area champion went professional, there are lots of others like Jamie Osborne in the past. It is a great way to start off without the pressure and glare of the cameras.”

Inevitably, point to point racing and spectating will have changed over the years – but the ethos hasn’t so much.

She added: “Venues have come and gone. Sheriff Hutton has been going quite a lot of years, Charm Park and Bedale will be the oldest ones and are pre-war.

"It has evolved over time as everything does such as standards of welfare for horses and jockeys but I think that it has stuck to its roots.”

Fixtures for the 2024 season are: January 14 Yorkshire Area Point to Point Club at Sheriff Hutton; February 4 Sinnington Hunt at Duncombe Park; February 18 York and Ainsty and West of Yore at Askham Bryan College; Sunday March 3 Yorkshire Jockeys Club at Charm Park; March 10 Holderness Hunt at Dalton Park; March 16 Hurworth at Hutton Rudby; March 24 Badsworth and Bramham Moor and York and Ainsty at Askham Bryan College; April 7 Middleton at Sheriff Hutton; April 13 Bedale at Hornby Castle; May 12 Derwent Scarborough Races at Charm Park.