Kilnsey Show: Yorkshire Dales marks the end of summer with successful show
It has been marking the end of summer in the Dales since 1897.
Set in the picturesque village of Kilnsey under the shadow of the spectacular Crag, the diverse selection of trade stands, demonstrations and amusements on the field ensures there is something for everyone.
A spokesman said the event had been “very successful”.
Kilnsey Show & Sports is home to a spectacular showcase of livestock competitions, equine events and sheepdog trials, together with a fabulous display of baking, handicrafts, horticulture, and the famous Crag race.
Showcasing country life, farming and traditions which have stood the test of time, alongside a taste of local cuisine and retail, the exciting annual show offers an enjoyable day out for families and friends of all ages.
Visitors also enjoyed a great selection of demonstrations and entertaining displays, including sheep shearing, angling, birds of prey, Longton Sheepdogs and the Speed Shear event. In the children’s tent, youngsters enjoyed a range of fun activities, including petting a lovely selection of smaller animals.
The show was Andy Barrett’s first as honorary show president. He usually attends as the show’s vet.
He said the the show had a special place in his heart. He said he has always enjoyed the show which he regards as the last day of summer.
One of the attendees was York Bird Of Prey Centre.
Showing off their impressive avian friends – including various species of hawks, owls and eagles – they treated spectators to a fantastic falconry demonstration and answered bird related questions.
The show’s sponsorship committee said it had been a successful year adding: “Thank you to our 2023 sponsors. We have hit record levels this year and we thank you very much for this support.”
The show said entries had “flown in” for this year's Trotting event, leading to an “exciting evening” of racing. Tuesday will see eight races take place, plus the final, – the highest number of races for many years.