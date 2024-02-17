The Kiplingcotes Derby has been held since 1519 and starts in the parish of Etton, between South Dalton and Goodmanham with the finish line at Nunburnholme Wold alongside Londesborough Wold Farm, home of the Stephenson farming family who have been involved for generations. It takes place on the third Thursday in March every year, making this year’s date Thursday March 21.

Lady jockey Carole Johnston of Moor Farm, Shiptonthorpe is making her debut in the race next month having been amongst last year’s crowd that saw Lincolnshire-based but Yorkshire-born jockey Jason Carver achieve his first success in the race after a second place, third and broken collar bone in previous attempts on board what was by then his 20-year old and victorious horse Start Me Up.

‘It’s a race I’d always wanted to see,” says Carole. “I’ve never been a racing jockey, but I love horses and have ridden since I was two years old. And since I now live so close to the course, where I live with my partner Ollie, I just had to come. We came with friends who know what I’m like and they said I should ride it. I thought I could ride it, I could do it for St Leonard’s Hospice and get sponsorship.

Clerk of the course Clare Waring is pictured with Carole Johnston on her horse Lorna

Carole’s thoughts were with her mare Lorna’s previous owner in mind, the late Kate Jeffery co-owner of Green Farm Supplies based at Thirsk Livestock Market, who passed away having suffered from cancer last year. Carole had known Kate as a friend and has already raised nearly £3,800 from a charity ride she organised last year. This, however, is a little different to that day in its terrain and with it being a race.

“Neither I nor Lorna are built as the racing type,” says Carole. “It’s a real challenge for me as I also suffer from a bad back and a dead leg. It’s a four-mile linear course, but as you have to enter by turning up at the finishing post on the day, you actually cover eight miles.

“That’s going to be hard because Lorna will jog all the way from the finishing post to the horseshoe sign starting post, as she will be excited, and then she’ll turn around and just want to go. I’m not going to be among the quickest by any means and my main thing is to keep Lorna safe and hopefully raise more money for the hospice.

“I’ve walked some of the course, which is really just rough old verge and not very wide, but in the last couple of weeks I’ve been with Lorna and done it in two halves as I’ve been with Janet from Ride Yorkshire, who did most of the organising for the charity ride last year. I’ll ride it a few more times now on my own so that I’m more familiar with the ground.

Kipingcotes Derby has special significance for first-timer this year Carole Johnston who will be riding Lorna, Kate Jeffery’s horse that she took on just before Kate passed away with cancer last year

“You start on the level then you drop down, then climb up, then you go across the Driffield road and then you’re home 400 yards later. It is gradual Wolds hill territory and it will be a long pull up to the Driffield road. It’s basically like a farm track or green lane.

Kiplingcotes Derby is a very real slice of horseracing history, and it has several quirky stipulations that are part of its folklore. Among those is that legend has it that should the race not be run one year it would call an end to it ever being run again.

Snow drifts, extreme weather conditions, Foot and Mouth restrictions and latterly Covid lockdowns have all been negotiated with care and following all protocols, overseen by its trustees, often with just one person walking a horse on the course assuring the race’s longevity.

John Thirsk, a four-time Kiplingcotes Derby winner, who was second last year when there were 20 runners and therefore won more than the winner, through another quirk that gives the winner a trophy and £50 and the runner-up the entry fees for the day, was one of those lone jockeys who walked the course at times when it wasn’t possible to have more than one for safety reasons.

The race is not run on an official, permanent course but has been contested for centuries

“John lives in our village,” says Carole. “He’s really pleased I’m doing it as he has now retired.

“I think it is taken reasonably seriously by those who have thoroughbreds and do loads of training ready to gallop it, but there are those who do it because of its history and want to take part. Lorna’s an Irish cob. She’s a workhorse, she’ll keep going but I don’t want to blow her up.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve always been aware of it, when I mentioned to Chris Jeffery (Kate’s widower) he said that Kate often talked about it. I guess it might be a bit like a horseracing version of the Wacky Races to somebody from the outside wondering what is going on and with varying types of horses and riders.

Carole will be wearing ‘Ride for Kate’ and says she’s hoping donations will come in the lead up to the race, during the race and afterwards.

“I’m targeting businesses as well as individuals because I’m hoping that with it being the end of a tax year some companies will have money and if businesses donate I believe they can knock that off their tax bill. If I can help Chris reach the target he set of raising £10,000 for St Leonard’s that would be fantastic.

Kiplingcotes Derby’s current trustees are Clare Waring (nee Stephenson); Philip Guest of Everingham Hall; and Lord Manton of Houghton Hall, Sancton.