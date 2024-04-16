Emma and Robert Sturdy, the third generation of their family to take on the tenancy at Eden Farm in Old Malton, found out while they were on holiday that Harmony Energy had appealed a decision made in October by North Yorkshire Council to reject its bid to take 130 acres – equivalent to 12 times the size of Wembley stadium – of the Sturdy’s 280 acre arable farm for a 90,000 solar panel project.

Emma Sturdy said: "We knew it probably would happen but hoped it wouldn’t. It makes your heart sink, it is like somebody pressing on your chest.

The next steps in the fight to save their farm business, which has been in limbo for three years since plans were revealed to them by their landlord, the Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation, are that a planning inspector will be appointed by government and North Yorkshire Council will inform relevant parties of the schedules to meet.

Farmers Emma and Rob Sturdy, of Eden Farm, Old Malton, North Yorkshire, are tenant farmers and at the moment fighting to save their farm. Pictured Rob and Emma Sturdy, with their children Lizzie and Sebastian.

However, this doesn’t automatically include the Sturdys, who have to apply to be involved in the hearings.

Mrs Sturdy explained: "Even as tenants, we are not automatically involved. It is between Harmony Energy and the council. We are collateral damage in the middle and we have to apply to be involved and we will do that.”

It is likely it will be a year before an appeal is heard and even once a decision is made, it will be another period of months before, should Harmony win the appeal, the Sturdys are served with notices.

The long-running saga, which raises questions about Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies and the balance between protecting quality farmland and supporting farmers to boost UK food security and hitting environmental targets, is taking its toll on family life.

Mrs Sturdy added: “It is crushing, it is very difficult to explain the effect and impact on us. It is constantly in my mind, I am always thinking about it. I am never fully engaged with the family and Rob is the same.

“This year has been a really bad year, we are struggling with the weather, like everybody is, but we will carry on.

“It is difficult to know what to do, but, we have learned from experience, nothing is quick so we will carry on our business and hope for the best. We have come this far, we don’t know what else to do.

“We have to try and find a solution, we all need an end to this. I hope they recognise the impact this has on us.”

A Harmony Energy spokesperson said: “We have decided to appeal the decision because we believe the proposed solar farm will provide a vital piece of energy infrastructure that will support the UK’s net zero transition and allow us to reach that goal. Sites like these will enhance energy security, make energy bills more affordable, and reduce the nation's reliance on CO2 emissions and foreign imports.”​​​​​​