Masham Sheep Fair has returned to the Yorkshire Dales with sheep shows, racing, demonstrations and handbell ringing - here are some of the best photos taken at the event.

Masham has one of the biggest market squares in England and is well known for its sheep sales where previously 70,000 sheep were sold every year.

The popular sheep fair celebrates the town’s agricultural and farming heritage, whilst raising money for charities including Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Masham Young Farmers and Masham Sports Association.

The event has been running for more than 30 years and was started by Susan Cunliffe-Lister and a group of volunteers, initially intended as a one-off to raise money for farmers in Africa - Sheep Aid and raised £7,950. The result inspired them to make it an annual event.

This year the event took place on Saturday, September 30, 2023 and Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme attended the event and took a variety of photographs.

The event included sheep shows, sheep racing, craft market, Bishop Blaize Procession, fleece stalls, sheepdog demonstrations, hand bell ringers, Morris Dancers, art exhibition and tours of Theakstons and Black Sheep Breweries, as well as a small children’s fair.

Here are some of the best photos illustrating highlights from the event.

Maisie Wilson aged 7 with her brother Edward aged 5 from Northallerton pictured with some Fat Lambs. Photo: Simon Hulme

Children observing sheep on show. Photo: Simon Hulme

A line up of sheep during a show. Photo: Simon Hulme