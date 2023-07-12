Meet the TikTok famous Yorkshire farmer hoping to dispel industry stereotypes

South Yorkshire-based TikTok and YouTube farming star Joe Seels has spoken of his desire to dispel the stereotypes of farming and encourage more young people to join the profession.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show, Mr Seels said: “I do a video every single day on YouTube, so i'm showing the day to day life on the farm, and nothing is hidden. If we're having a good day the video is about good things, if we’re having a bad day it's about bad things, but it's all in an entertaining way.

“It's a good workplace we have. Everybody gets on and we try to show that positive vibe. I think there is sometimes the stereotype of the grumpy, ‘get off my land’ type of farmer, so I try to dispel that, and show that it's a forward progressive industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Seels, who works on the beef farm historically run by his family, set up his Tiktok channel as a way to entice young people to join the farm when a member of staff was set to leave.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire farmer Joe Seels, who has over 50,000 followers on TikTok.

He now has around 54,000 followers on the platform, with a total of over 1.5m likes on his videos.

Mr Seels noted that he was now regularly approached at farming shows by young people saying they had joined the farming profession after seeing his videos.