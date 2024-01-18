Around 50 Mickley villagers were left frustrated yesterday as councillors deferred making a decision on plans to turn an agricultural field into a dog park.

Skipton and Ripon’s planning committee met yesterday at Ripon Town Hall in the hope of considering plans by Ms L Furlong to create a secure place for up to 12 dogs to exercise off-lead.

The site is located south of Mickley, which is a village five miles from Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s bordered by farmland currently occupied by grazing sheep and breeding ewes, which led a council officer to recommend the plans for refusal due to noise from the dogs potentially worrying the sheep.

A large number of Mickley residents attended the planning meeting at Ripon Town Hall

However, on the morning of the meeting the council received a fresh representation from the National Sheep Association, which had previously objected to the plans and wanted to add that permission had not been sought from all the farmers who own land next to the proposed dog field.

The organisation added: “Chasing and barking can be just as stressful to sheep as physical attacks, without the visual injury.”

The public gallery was packed with people but before the meeting was due to get underway, a council officer intervened to say that no decision would be made on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was because of the new information from the National Sheep Association which the officer said could change their recommendation to councillors, meaning a new report would have to be drafted.

The officer wanted to continue by giving a presentation on the plans but councillors instead voted to end the meeting.

Cllr Andrew Williams (Conservatives & Independents, Ripon Minster & Moorside division) said for an objection to be put forward so late in the day was “simply not acceptable”.

He added: “If what we’re being told is that officers’ advice might change, it’s only fair to those who are here to have all of that information in a proper written report so they can consider it. I believe to proceed any other way is undemocratic and not appropriate procedurally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments were backed up by Cllr Nick Brown (Conservative, Wathvale & Bishop Monkton). He said: “It’s a sad thing that all these people have come in expectation.”

After the meeting ended, chair Cllr Nathan Hull (Conservative, Washburn & Birstwith), told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the committee had no choice to defer the meeting as due process had to be followed. He suggested the plans could come back to councillors either next month or in March.

But the decision did not go down well with those who had travelled down from Mickley.