The reality is one of hard-work, unsociable hours, some of the highest welfare standards and mega money approaches to a sport that, away from the television cameras, is actually a way of life for generations and a source of employment for thousands of people employed by the industry behind the scenes.

But for one day, what really goes on in a professional race-horse yard is laid bare and the public are invited to come and see it.

Middleham, a market town between Wensleydale and the Yorkshire Dales, is one of North Yorkshire’s hubs for horse racing and has been home to racehorses in training for more than 200 years.

Racehorses make their way through Middleham, North Yorkshire to the gallops on the edge of the village, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

More than 400 winners having been trained there each year for the past 38 years and there are currently 15 training yards located in and around the town.

On Good Friday (March 29), nine yards have confirmed that they will be opening their yard gates and stable doors so that racing fans and those wanting to learn more about it can meet the horses they have seen thundering down Yorkshire’s courses and at some of the country’s biggest fixtures, they can meet the trainers and stable staff and then see horses and riders in action with a range of activities planned for Low Moor in the afternoon.

Yards confirmed include:

Johnston Racing which was set up by Mark Johnston in 1987 and led by him until his son Charlie took over the training licence at the start of last year, having been Assistant Trainer for several years. They are at Kingsley House and Warwick House.

Middleham Racing Stables Open Day. Public view the horses at Mark Johnston's Stable Middleham in 2022.

Neil Mechie, of Dante Yard Manor House Stables, who used to train Point to Point horses alongside his role as a vet at Johnston Racing has held his full licence for two year. Dante Yard is a small family-run yard that can house 16 horses and runs alongside also being equine vets.

Ben Haslam Racing is a successful dual-purpose yard at Castle Hill, which has sent out over 70 winners under both codes since Ben started training in 2010. There are more than 35 horses in training.

Micky Hammond was once a successful National Hunt Jockey and began training in 1990 on a dual purpose licence. He operates out of two yards and will be opening Oakwood Stables.

Danny Brook of Borough Farm took over the Trainer’s Licence from his mother Julia who is still involved on a day to day basis as Assistant Trainer. Danny’s older brother Henry has input as a professional jump jockey and the yard has been opening since 2017.

Jedd O'Keeffe runs Highbeck Lodge and stables, part of the Brecongill Estate, which is steeped in racing history. Jedd and Andrea purchased the yard in 2017 and they have continued to develop its facilities with a team of National Hunt and Flat horses accommodated here.

Liam Bailey has held the training licence at Foulrice Park since 2019 and has previously gained experience under trainers Peter Beaumont and David O’Meara. It is home to a mixture of 25 flat and National Hunt Horses.

Karl Burke, a former jockey, and his family moved to Spigot Lodge in 2000. It is a yard steeped in racing history having been named after the 1821 St Leger winner Jack Spigot. It has capacity to stable 130 horses and a host of facilities.

Edward Bethell grew up around thoroughbreds at his family’s Thorngill Stables. An accomplished rider and horseman – hopes of a career as a jockey were dashed due to his 6ft 4in frame – so he followed his father James into the training ranks.

Pre-purchased tickets can be collected and tickets can be purchased on the day from the Racing Welfare Stand, Car Parks on The Busks or Low Moor and most yards.

More than 3,200 people headed out into the sunshine on Good Friday to explore Middleham’s historic racing yards at last year’s event.

The 2023 event raised more than £27,000 for Racing Welfare, with funds going towards providing support for people working in and retired from the horseracing industry.

The charity offers professional guidance and practical help to all the racing people – including stud, stable, and racecourse staff, alongside those working in associated professions.

It can range from career advice to help with housing, mental and physical health and taking care of finances and retirement.