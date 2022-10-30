As part of its Save Our Seasons campaign, which emphasises the importance of eating seasonally to cut food miles, reduce food waste and support British farmers, Farmison & Co is launching a range of new products including British mutton, Scottish and Yorkshire wild venison and handmade pies.

With threats to farming environmental subsidies which help conserve and rewild swathes of farmland and inflation hitting the price of produce, Farmison is encouraging customers to continue to Buy British and support farmers and the countryside.

Firstly, the Ripon based business is introducing Scottish wild venison, one of the most sustainable foods, to its autumn range and one of the estates it sources its wild venison from is Alladale Wilderness Reserve, deep in the Highlands of Scotland, with an ambition to rewild the damaged peatlands.

John Pallagi, founder of online meat retailer Farmison & Co.

It also uses deer from The Fountains Abbey Estate.

Secondly, mutton can be hard to find but Farmison is passionate about celebrating this prized meat and sources its mutton (from flocks of Suffolk, Swaledale, and North of England Mules) from Yorkshire farmers.

It is dry-aged for 14 days to intensify its flavour and relax the meat and Farmison uses the whole carcass for a full range of mutton cuts including shoulder, diced, minced, loin and leg along with a mutton and swede suet pudding.

In addition, Farmison & Co’s British handmade pies, which are said to be legendary, and have been crafted by Farmison’s in-house Michelin star chef Jeff Baker (who in his time has cooked for The Queen and Barack Obama) with the addition of Timothy Taylor’s Ale, from an award-winning brewery based in Yorkshire, used for the steak and ale.

John Pallagi, the founder of online meat retailer Farmison & Co said: “We are living in uncertain financial and political times with rising costs and a weak pound. Rather than focus on low value, low quality food, this is the moment for us to support our economy and buy quality British produce.

“British farming is the backbone of Britain and supporting farmers, producers and their suppliers makes financial sense as we all look for real value-for-money without compromising on the quality of food we consume.

“There’s no better time than autumn to celebrate all the bountiful seasonal produce that is all around us – and that’s why we’re innovating with new ranges from mutton to venison.

“Eating seasonally is the best way to manage household budgets - for example, British mutton is 30 per cent cheaper than lamb – but no less tasty.”