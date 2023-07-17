More than 32,000 chickens die after fire breaks out in shed at Yorkshire farm

More than 32,000 chickens died after a fire broke out on a Yorkshire farm over the weekend, the fire service has said.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a fire in Boroughbridge area over the weekend, which killed more than 32,000 chickens.

Crews from Harrogate, Knarsborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge fire stations were called to Upper Dunsforth, in Boroughbridge, at 3.35pm on Saturday (Jul 15) to a report of a fire in a shed at a comercial premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Walker, Station Manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.

Most Popular

Firefighters tackled a fire in Boroughbridge over the weekend which killed over 32,000 chickens (Credit: Tony Walker)

"There is significant damage to the building and a fire Investigation is underway.”