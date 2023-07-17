All Sections
More than 32,000 chickens die after fire breaks out in shed at Yorkshire farm

More than 32,000 chickens died after a fire broke out on a Yorkshire farm over the weekend, the fire service has said.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a fire in Boroughbridge area over the weekend, which killed more than 32,000 chickens.

Crews from Harrogate, Knarsborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge fire stations were called to Upper Dunsforth, in Boroughbridge, at 3.35pm on Saturday (Jul 15) to a report of a fire in a shed at a comercial premises.

Tony Walker, Station Manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.

    Firefighters tackled a fire in Boroughbridge over the weekend which killed over 32,000 chickens (Credit: Tony Walker)Firefighters tackled a fire in Boroughbridge over the weekend which killed over 32,000 chickens (Credit: Tony Walker)
    "There is significant damage to the building and a fire Investigation is underway.”

    The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said that the fire measured approximately 250ft by 50m.

