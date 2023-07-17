More than 32,000 chickens die after fire breaks out in shed at Yorkshire farm

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a fire in Boroughbridge area over the weekend, which killed more than 32,000 chickens.
Crews from Harrogate, Knarsborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge fire stations were called to Upper Dunsforth, in Boroughbridge, at 3.35pm on Saturday (Jul 15) to a report of a fire in a shed at a comercial premises.
Tony Walker, Station Manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.
"There is significant damage to the building and a fire Investigation is underway.”
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident report said that the fire measured approximately 250ft by 50m.