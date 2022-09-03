Muker Show: All Creatures-like quaintness in 'beating heart of Swaledale sheep territory'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you see the massive smile that comes to Christine Clarkson’s face as she talks about what Muker Show means to her you also really don’t need any words.

Swaledale born-and-bred and probably even more importantly Muker born-and-bred, this young mum of 15-month old twins Rose and Sam normally only has eyes for one thing on show day - Swaledale sheep. “That will change a little this year,” said Christine who farms with husband Stephen at Kisdon. “Rose and Sam will be taking part in the fancy dress, so I’ll definitely have an eye on that for the kids.”

That’s where it all started for Christine when she was a little girl.

Muker Show commitee member Christine Clarkson with some of her Swaledale sheep

“It’s one of my favourite days of the year (that big smile takes over Christine’s face once again) and it always has been.

“It was the fancy dress, getting there, putting all your things in a tent for the painting and other competitions like tray gardens; it was the bouncy castle, the running races, the fell race and it was always the sheep.

“As soon as the children’s judging was over and you could get into the tent you would run over to see which prizes you’d won. I think I had one or two wins. I never did the fell race but I did the ones on the show field where you received sweets and money in envelopes.”

Although Christine is keeping her childrens’ costumes under wraps and will look forward to seeing Rose and Sam make their show debut, she makes no disguise of where her real passions lie at Muker Show.

Muker Show commitee member Christine Clarkson with twins Sam and Rose

“It’s all about the Swaledale sheep for me. It is the show to win in the show calendar so far as I’m concerned and for just about everybody else who comes. I’d love to win it. I used to watch my dad (Laurie Whitehead) showing Swaledales.

"He passed away many years ago, but he won it more than once. I had a sheep that had a first place while I was with him and that’s where my passion for the breed and the show all really started for me.”

Christine said there are two other shows where Swaledale breeders also covet the titles.

“Tan Hill Show is the show to win for all Swaledale sheep men and women in the spring, but Muker is the summer one so far as I’m concerned, although there will be some who think it is Moorcock."

Muker Show in 2019

In a marked difference to nearly every other show where the number of breeds on show is a source of pride, Muker’s pride is in the show being all about one breed only. Even Moorcock has others. Swaledale breeding is both a passion and obsession for the best amongst the men and women in these parts. Christine said she anticipates numbers will be strong once again as Muker returns for the first time since 2019 and that the relationship between Muker Show and Moorcock Show is a healthy rivalry.

“We usually attract around 80 entries. There is little bit of rivalry with Moorcock but it’s all friendly and last year both shows joined together to hold a charity show at Hawes Auction in mid-September when we couldn’t hold our normal shows.”

While the fell race, also one of the final three races in the 2022 British Open Fell Runners Association championships, is hotly contested and attracts the eye of many show visitors as well as fell running aficianados Christine said the Swaledale breeding hard core is only focused on what will reach their own summit as supreme champion.

“When the fell race is going on everyone else’s eyes on the showfield may be on it but at that moment we’re all either watching the finals of the Swaledales, or if it’s finished, we’re all dissecting where the judges went wrong. You’ve to be a highly competent, well respected and thick-skinned judge in this neck of the woods, coming into the real beating heart of Swaledale sheep territory.”

In the show schedule it is not just judges and stewards listed but also a sheep referee. Christine said the referee is there to be called upon when things can get a bit tricky.

“Quite a few Swaledale shows have a sheep referee, but it’s more needed at Muker because we have two judges. The tups and gimmers have two judges each, so if they disagree you need to call the referee in. It can get very serious and there can be controversy.

We all have our own opinion. It’s quite a thing to have the on-field champion at Muker. Our last show winner was Thomas Brogden from Hell Beck Farm at Brough in 2019.”

Christine said she has been on the show committee for the past ten years and has been responsible for a competition where show visitors are invited to judge five Swaledale sheep judging them on what they look like from over the pen gate.

“Their results have to match up with the referee’s decision and so far, in the few years we have done it, not many have matched up but it’s a good way of introducing the public to what goes on.”

Husband Stephen is one of the sheep stewards who all do a great job, but it is Ernest Whitehead who Christine and many others revere as Mr Muker Show.

“Ernest has been chairman for over 43 years. I think the last show in 2019 was his 40th year. He has been the mainstay of our wonderful show all of my life. His wife Doreen was involved in serving the refreshments in the public hall for many years.

“Anne Sunter of Low Row and her daughter Claire who also run Leyburn Mart canteen run it today.”

Muker Show is one of Yorkshire’s smaller shows but it is big on atmosphere and tradition with the marching on to the showground of the Muker Silver Band and officials at 10am announcing the start of the show.

“The band plays through the day and for community singing outside The Farmers Arms at the end of the show,” said Christine.

“It’s just the best. We have a great committee of around 80 people involved and it is all held together by our secretary Kathy Scott, with great support from her husband Sinclair.”

But the big question is, what will the twins Rose and Sam be wearing on show day in the fancy dress?

“Ah that’s a secret only to be revealed on show day,” said Christine.