The first planning application from Castle Howard, as part of the Estate’s vision for ‘purposeful development’, will be heard by the North Yorkshire Planning Committee tomorrow, with a recommendation that councillors approve the application.

The site, off The Balk in Slingbsy, will see the Estate develop 26 properties, including nine affordable homes.

Houses will include a one bed home, twelve, two bedroomed houses, eleven, three-bed and two, four bed homes.

The Estate says its vision for development is based around restoring its heritage, regenerating the natural landscape and reviving rural communities and the scheme is designed to complement the existing village surroundings.

Castle Howard, near York, North Yorkshire. Pictured An aerial view of Castle Howard. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Jasper Hasell, chief executive officer of Castle Howard, said: “We are delighted that having spent significant time over the course of the last year to design an exemplar development, that this has been recognised by the planning officer.

"Should consent be granted by committee, we plan to start work on site in the first half of 2024 to deliver new homes and affordable housing in Slingsby, with new residents contributing to the vitality of the village and surrounding area.”