New homes on Castle Howard estate near York set to be approved by council planners
The site, off The Balk in Slingbsy, will see the Estate develop 26 properties, including nine affordable homes.
Houses will include a one bed home, twelve, two bedroomed houses, eleven, three-bed and two, four bed homes.
The Estate says its vision for development is based around restoring its heritage, regenerating the natural landscape and reviving rural communities and the scheme is designed to complement the existing village surroundings.
Jasper Hasell, chief executive officer of Castle Howard, said: “We are delighted that having spent significant time over the course of the last year to design an exemplar development, that this has been recognised by the planning officer.
"Should consent be granted by committee, we plan to start work on site in the first half of 2024 to deliver new homes and affordable housing in Slingsby, with new residents contributing to the vitality of the village and surrounding area.”
The Balk site is an allocated site in Ryedale’s Local Plan document, and it has also previously received outline consent. The Planning Officer’s report on the application states that, “since the allocation and the grant of outline permission, there have been no significant changes at the site, or in policy, that would justify the Council taking a different view with regard to the acceptability of the development in principle”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.