The NFU has published its own manifesto ahead of the next general election urging all political parties to support policies which back British food and farming.

The farming union’s call to action comes after it conducted research which shows how much British food and farming matters to voters in the run-up to the general election, with strong appetite for greater government support to boost home-grown food production.

Findings from the survey, which was carried out in October show that 84 per cent think food production targets are either as important or more important than environmental targets for farming; 82 per cent say it would be a good idea for the government to set targets to increase British food production; 66 per cent think that the parties’ plans on farming will be one of the issues that affects who they vote for at the next general election and that 66 per cent think that a commitment to a long-term plan for food and farming will be an important factor in who they vote for at the next election.

The policy asks within the NFU document come under five themes of farming for Britain’s food; farming for Britain’s environment; farming for Britain’s communities; farming for a global Britain; funding farming’s future and England’s agricultural budget.

A farmer make haste and gathers in the drying grass during harvest in a field near Farndale, North Yorkshire. The NFU has published its manifesto ahead of the next general election urging all political parties to support policies which back British food and farming. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

There are 19 requests in the manifesto with a key ask being for the next government to match the existing target-led ambitions for the environment and climate mitigation with similar ambitions for Britain’s food security, by also setting targets for food production.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “Food is something that connects us all – we cannot live without it.

“All our research shows that the British people really value our farmers and growers for the work they do day-in, day-out to feed the nation. Their support has been vital during the turbulence of the past few years with the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis and increasing periods of drought and flooding.

“Shoppers want to be able to go into a supermarket and have the option to buy quality, high-welfare, environmentally-friendly food and we know the availability and affordability of food is high on people’s minds. But with food production under increasing pressure – not least from record production costs and the biggest shake up in agricultural policy since 1947 – we need policies in place that support British farming, with all Whitehall departments developing policy through the lens of food production."

NFU President Minette Batters

Other requests include establishing minimum standards to promote a fair and functioning supply chain; responsible management of public access to the countryside so it can be enjoyed by everyone but recognised as a working environment; fair funding for rural policing and a dedicated rural crime team in every police force in the country; making changes to the planning system to ensure permitted development for infrastructure.

Ms Batters added: “We must not fall into the trap that we can simply import our food needs from other countries – we’ve seen that approach fail before with empty supermarket shelves and we know there is strong public opinion against importing food from elsewhere produced in ways that would be illegal here.

"Alongside producing fantastic food, we are the custodians of our countryside and farm businesses are often the beating heart of rural communities. We provide jobs for more than 4 million people and contribute billions to the economy.”