Nidderdale Show 2023: All the best photos as Yorkshire's agricultural show season draws to a close

Autumn sweeps in on the tails of the last livestock to leave the show field at Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 24th Sep 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST

Nidderdale Show is the last major agricultural show in the Yorkshire season, bringing the curtain down the summer. It attracts several generations of the same farming families each year – such as farm shop and cafe owners the Princes, who have six grandchildren in the young handler classes.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along. To buy copies of any image, email [email protected]

Sheep farmer Judy Preston, of Doncaster, grooming her Shetland sheep Cino watched closley by her dogTeddy

1. Helping paw

Sheep farmer Judy Preston, of Doncaster, grooming her Shetland sheep Cino watched closley by her dogTeddy Photo: James Hardisty

Hew Mechie, aged 6, of Middleham, holding a Border Leicester ewe lamb

2. Next generation

Hew Mechie, aged 6, of Middleham, holding a Border Leicester ewe lamb Photo: James Hardisty

Judging of the Open Equitation class in the main ring

3. Equestrian

Judging of the Open Equitation class in the main ring Photo: James Hardisty

Simon Merrin helps Annie Stones, from Marrick, Swaledale, to manoeuvre a recalcitrant Scottish Blackface sheep

4. Helping out

Simon Merrin helps Annie Stones, from Marrick, Swaledale, to manoeuvre a recalcitrant Scottish Blackface sheep Photo: James Hardisty

