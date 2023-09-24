Nidderdale Show 2023: All the best photos as Yorkshire's agricultural show season draws to a close
Autumn sweeps in on the tails of the last livestock to leave the show field at Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge.
Nidderdale Show is the last major agricultural show in the Yorkshire season, bringing the curtain down the summer. It attracts several generations of the same farming families each year – such as farm shop and cafe owners the Princes, who have six grandchildren in the young handler classes.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along. To buy copies of any image, email [email protected]
1 / 3