The traditional parade through the centre of the village took place in fine weather, while animals were preened ready for showing.

The popular farming show celebrates the best of agricultural traditions with award-winning livestock, horse and dog sections and includes exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK.

Nidderdale Show is often fondly called ‘Pateley Show’ and the event overlooks the stunning views of Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge.

The show regularly attracts crowds of 15,000 and has grown to become one of the country’s most popular agricultural shows.

It offers a varied display of locally sourced produce and crafts and traditionally marks the end of the agricultural season.

Normally the Nidderdale Show hosts a dog show, however, following the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral taking place on Monday, the show was been rescheduled to Sunday (September 18) and the dog show has been cancelled.

1. Isla Bentley Isla Bentley from Thirsk at the Nidderdale Show

2. Parade The parade makes it's way down the High Street

3. Drystone Drystone walling at the Nidderdale Show.

4. Nidderdale Show Showing off on horseback at the Nidderdale Show