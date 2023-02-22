Fishing offenders from Yorkshire, the North East and Lincolnshire caught nothing but fines following a day of sentencing at Hull and Holderness Magistrates’ Court.

Nine men from Hull, Bridlington, Barnsley, Goole, Spalding and Durham have been found guilty of fishing illegally on separate occasions last year.

Maciej Bartczak of Tickton Grove, Hull was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Beverley Canal, Beverley on September7 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £297. The penalty includes a fine of £116, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £46.

Adam Coombes of Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington also pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Beverley Canal, Beverley on August 18 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £275. The penalty includes a fine of £100, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £40.

In a separate case Kyle Ghazvini, of Intake Crescent, Dodworth Barnsley, was proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Bank End Fisheries, Blaxton, on August 3 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Danny Green of Dunhill Road, Goole was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Moorfields, Goole on August 21 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Brian Johnson of Hurcletree Bank, Spalding pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Chollerford Weir, North Tyne, Hexham on October 20 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £339, including a fine of £146, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £58.

Marcus Patrick of Alfriston Close, Bransholme, Hull was proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Pinebank Pond, Holmpton, on August 6 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Lewis Smalley of Pennine Way, Bransholme, Hull, who joined Mr Patrick for a day’s fishing, was also proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Pinebank Pond, Holmpton, on August 6 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Ryan Riley of Belle Terre Close, Grouville, Jersey was proven guilty of fishing without a licence at Woodlands Lake, Thirsk on August 7 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

Ryan Wood of Neil Crescent, Quarrington Hill, Durham was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Aldin Grange, Bear Park, Durham on August 20 2022. He was ordered to pay a total penalty £443, including a fine of £220, costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £88.

The hearings were held at at Hull and Holderness Magistrates’ Court on January 25 and The Environment Agency released details of the convictions last week.

Between the nine fishermen, the total cost amount to be paid was £3,569. An annual fishing licence would have cost them just £30 each or £6 for a single day fishing licence.

Paul Caygill, Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement Officer, said:

“We hope the penalties received by these illegal anglers will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and these anglers have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook last year. As well as cheating anglers who are legitimately enjoying the sport, fishing illegally could land a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7 across Yorkshire and the North East to check on cases of illegal fishing.

“Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”